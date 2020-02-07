Remember These Basketball Wives Cast Members? Here’s What They Look Like Now
Could Evelyn Lozada be leaving Basketball Wives behind for good?
Of course, we’ll have to wait and see for sure, but the 44-year-old reality TV personality made it seem like she won’t be filming another season after a Q&A session with fans on InstaStories on Thursday.
She answered all sorts of questions, from where she gets her hair done (“The Bronx”), to why the men she dates are cheaters (“They like variety”) and if she would get married again (“Yes!!!”). At one point, the beauty was asked if she was returning to the show, to which she responded, surprisingly, “Most likely no.”
If Lozada does decide to move on, it wouldn’t be the first time she stepped away from the series that made her famous. She left to have a separate, more positive show on OWN that followed her life, called Livin’ Lozada, which aired for two seasons. She returned to Basketball Wives for the sixth season of the show in 2017.
But the most recent eighth season of the series didn’t do the star any favors, as she was portrayed, due to her own choices, as stirring up a lot of drama, being petty and back to her Miami days of physically fighting with her co-stars (or at least trying to). By the end of the season, she found herself face down in grass and being called a “racist” on social media for comments made about her co-stars, including claims from Ogom “OG” Chijindu that Lozada compared her to a monkey (which Lozada is now suing over). Not to mention, she’s also recently been baptized, so she may want a completely fresh start. Leaving the show could be the best thing for her, as it has been for her former on-screen nemesis, Tami Roman, and seemingly, plenty of other women who used to be on the show.
With that being said, how about a walk down memory lane? Hit the flip to see what past cast members (not the big names often posted on blogs) of Basketball Wives are looking like and up to now:
Suzie Ketcham
While Ketcham, who appeared on the original installment of BBW from Seasons 1 to 5, has a private page, newer photos of her have popped up on Basketball Wives and NBA wives fan pages, and she still looks the same — but a lot more at peace.
Brandi Maxiell
Maxiell, who was a ride-or-die friend of main cast member Malaysia Pargo, appearing on the LA spin-off for all five seasons, was unceremoniously axed after showing up briefly as a friend during Season 6. While the state of she and Pargo’s relationship these days is unclear since they are rarely seen together anymore, things with husband Jason are in a great place and she seems happy.
Royce Reed
An OG cast member who appeared on BBW from Seasons 1-4, Royce Reed was gone after making it clear to her cast mates that she wasn’t one to be pushed around. She might have been tiny, but she’s fierce! These days she’s focused on raising her son and letting folks know she’s still got it.
Kesha Nichols
Nichols appeared for only one season, Season 4, and it was understandable that she wanted to be done after dealing with what was bullying from a pre-transformed Tami Roman. While she doesn’t post regularly, she looks the same and enjoys dogs and filters just like everybody else.
Kenya Bell
Bell appeared on the series in Season 4 and was a guest in Season 5 after finding herself getting a bottle thrown at her head by Evelyn Lozada and going up against Suzie Ketcham. Good riddance to that drama. These days, she seems focused on family, traveling, and she even keeps in touch with former co-star Jennifer Williams as you can see.
Meeka Claxton
Another cast member who found themselves at odds with Tami Roman (and at the end of her hand), Claxton only appeared during Season 3. She’s no longer married to former NBA star Speedy Claxton. Nowadays she has a podcast called Mac & Meeka Live with former NFL player Bryant McKinnie and is devoted to being a mom first.
Tasha Marbury
Marbury, as in wife of Stephon Marbury, appeared on one season of BBW in Miami, Season 5, and then she got free quickly. Still pretty!
Cristen Metoyer
Only around for Season 6 as a friend, Cristen Metoyer quickly realized BBW wasn’t for her, especially with cast members commenting on her style, questioning if she really went through certain tragedies and having her sister, Aja, participate in the foolery against her. She seems in a much better place.
Brooke Bailey
In the short time Bailey appeared on the LA installment during Season 2, she was unforgettable for her fight with Jackie Christie. She returned as a guest in Season 5, but has fully moved on. She was in a close-knit friend group with the likes of Nicki Minaj and Rah Ali for a while, but the status of that clique is now unknown…
Saniy’yah
She was only a guest of the show in Season 6, but it took no time for Saniy’yah to kick up a lot of drama with people, particularly with Cristen Metoyer. A popular beautician and hair supplier these days, she’s still flashy when it comes to fashion, but she’s far removed from the drama of the show.
View this post on Instagram
I'm outside….. ❤️
Angel Love
Only around for Season 5 of the LA installment, Angel Love moved on to focus on being a mom, registered nurse, and now, an actress. She most recently appeared as Usher’s love interest in the video for his hit with Summer Walker, “Come Thru.”
Tanya Williams
Who could forget when Tanya stayed unmoved and unbothered during Season 1 of the LA installment during Malaysia Pargo and Laura Govan’s huge fight? It was classic, and probably why Williams only stuck around for one season. She’s still rocking the bright blonde hair, but ditched her locs.