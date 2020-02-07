Remember These Basketball Wives Cast Members? Here’s What They Look Like Now

Could Evelyn Lozada be leaving Basketball Wives behind for good?

Of course, we’ll have to wait and see for sure, but the 44-year-old reality TV personality made it seem like she won’t be filming another season after a Q&A session with fans on InstaStories on Thursday.

She answered all sorts of questions, from where she gets her hair done (“The Bronx”), to why the men she dates are cheaters (“They like variety”) and if she would get married again (“Yes!!!”). At one point, the beauty was asked if she was returning to the show, to which she responded, surprisingly, “Most likely no.”

If Lozada does decide to move on, it wouldn’t be the first time she stepped away from the series that made her famous. She left to have a separate, more positive show on OWN that followed her life, called Livin’ Lozada, which aired for two seasons. She returned to Basketball Wives for the sixth season of the show in 2017.

But the most recent eighth season of the series didn’t do the star any favors, as she was portrayed, due to her own choices, as stirring up a lot of drama, being petty and back to her Miami days of physically fighting with her co-stars (or at least trying to). By the end of the season, she found herself face down in grass and being called a “racist” on social media for comments made about her co-stars, including claims from Ogom “OG” Chijindu that Lozada compared her to a monkey (which Lozada is now suing over). Not to mention, she’s also recently been baptized, so she may want a completely fresh start. Leaving the show could be the best thing for her, as it has been for her former on-screen nemesis, Tami Roman, and seemingly, plenty of other women who used to be on the show.

