Beauty Of 5: Soaks, Salts, And Salves To Ease Anxiety

It goes without saying that we all feel like we’re living on the edge right now. With so much uncertainty surrounding our health and our jobs, most of us are trying to do whatever we can, when we can to ease our minds and calm our bodies.

Baths have long been touted as one of the best self-care tools we have, but before corona (that’s just what it is now), few of us felt like we actually had time to soak and decompress. If, between working at home and teaching at home, you still don’t feel like you have time for a morning or evening bath, I encourage you to reconsider, while also considering adding these various soaks, salts, and salves which can make surviving self-isolation more soothing.

If your skin is going haywire right now, we understand. Stress and anxiety are known to cause breakouts and eczema flare-ups. If you’re dealing with the latter, an oil soak might be just what you need to ease the irritation. This black castor oil option from Kreyòl Essence is loaded with omega fatty acids and Vitamin E which provide intense moisture, while lavender and hibiscus promote soothing and relaxation. Added bonus? Kreyòl Essence was started by Yve-Car Momperousse and she uses her business to help stimulate economic activity in Haiti. To date, 350 farmers, women producers, and men have been hired to export products and 90% of Kreyòl Essence’s employees are women.