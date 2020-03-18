Homeschooling Advice For Parents From Teachers

Overnight, the coronavirus pandemic turned full-time working parents into work-from-home parents and homeschool teachers. Adjusting to work-from-home life can be a major hurdle by itself. Add homeschooling to that load and it can begin to feel as though your new normal is impossible to manage. If you’re one of those parents who has been recently thrust into the world of homeschooling and you’re unsure of where to begin, we’ve gathered ten helpful tips from certified educators to help you and your scholar to hit the ground running.

Create a schedule

Just like working remotely can be challenging for adults, remote learning can be complicated for children. As a result, Carlye, a middle school English teacher, recommends the implementation of a schedule that is followed each day. A schedule will let your child know what they can expect, which can make the homeschooling transition easier.