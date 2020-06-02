Compelling Reasons Not To Date A Friend’s Ex

I’m not saying it happens often, but at some point in your life, you may find yourself dabbling with the idea of dating your friend’s ex. “Who? Me? Never. I would NEVER!” That’s what you might be thinking. Or, you may be smack dab in the middle of this dilemma and needing to hear this.

It’s not THAT weird to think that you could be into someone that your friend dated, or that he could be into you. Think about it: if you love your friend and he loved your friend, then that probably means you share some common values and interests. It probably means certain personality traits are important to both of you. You have many qualities your friend has. HE has many qualities your friend has. There’s probably some character overlap there.

Hey, maybe you were even there the night they met. If you’d been sitting one seat closer to him or if you hadn’t been there with that first date that didn’t work out, it could have been you two who hit it off and dated. Maybe you even thought he was cute at the time but thought “Meh. Let my friend have him. What are the odds he’d be my soul mate anyways?” But now, here you are, and you two have been exchanging messages.

But stop right there. Really. Stop. Here are very compelling reasons not to date your friend’s ex.



He’s not your soul mate

Think of all the dudes you’ve been interested in in your life. Okay, now how many of those are you still seeing? Talking to? Married to any? Nah. Didn’t think so. And that’s because 99.9% of the men you’re attracted to in life won’t wind up your soul mate. That’ll probably include him. It’s how the numbers work out. Those are pretty bad odds for such a risk.