Issa Is Job And Man-less, Molly Gets With “Asian Bae” And Lawrence Is Romantically Thriving In Insecure Season 4 Trailer

As we all face some serious Coronavirus fears right now, it’s about time for a good laugh for a reprieve from it all. Thankfully, Season 4 of Insecure is on the way, and the full trailer is already chock full of giggle-worthy scenes, a sign of what is to come from the fourth go-round of the hit HBO series nearly two years since its third debuted.

In the two-minute clip, everyone looks the same, but things are quite different. After quitting her job at We Got Y’all and seemingly moving on from Nathan after his ghosting misstep (and Molly’s interference), Issa looks to start the new season both job-less and man-less. However, as she tells Molly with help from her awkward laugh, “All of this sounds bad, but it’s actually really good. It’s good vibes only!” She’s focused on turning her passion into her career, and she isn’t looking for any distractions – just yet.

Other changes for our faves include, hopefully, Molly moving fully on from ‘Dro to Andrew, or “Asian Bae” as they call him on the show. However, she’s already skeptical about their future. Lawrence is dating a colleague of Issa’s, a girl named Condola (a correspondence we saw begin in Season 3), and it makes things awkward for Issa who ends up asking her, “Where are your exes? Let me run up on them like you running up on mine!”

In addition to that, Tiffany’s had her baby and is exhausted by mommy life while Kelli…she’s still a funny mess.

We’re looking forward to wherever all these storylines go, because it’s been too long. The Season 3 finale aired in late September 2018 and with a full plate of opportunities on her plate, including starring in films like Little, The Photograph and the upcoming comedy Lovebirds, and a slew of new HBO programming that had to find space, Issa Rae put the series on hold for a year. She shared the first cast photo from day one of Season 1 in September, joking that they were making the show an hour-long based on all the demands for that online.

She also dropped a teaser with her rapping mirror alter ego in January, but we’re set to get a full taste of what’s to come when Season 4 premieres on April 12.