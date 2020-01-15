Issa Rae Just Released The First Trailer For Insecure Season Four And Black Women Everywhere Are Hype AF

“Insecure” season four is finally coming back!

The show’s creator and star, Issa Rae, took to social media to reveal the official release date of the upcoming season: April 12th.

The announcement came with our first look at season four of the millennial dramedy, which opens up with the simple, yet fire, rap bars from the media mogul as she gazes at her reflection.

“It’s time to level up hoe, call me elevator. Not worried about no bulls*t, not worried about no hater. I’m on my hustle sh*t, like I run the neighborhood. Bigging up my block, ain’t no f*cking I would,” she spits in the mirror.

See, I told you, fire.

We’ve all been waited for the series to return, after it went on hiatus all 2019. In April of 2019, HBO programming chief Casey Bloys told Vulture that the show went off its yearly release schedule because “Issa became a big movie star.” Issa starred in films like Little and the upcoming The Lovebirds and The Photograph, so the show had to be put on pause due to scheduling. But Issa took the year off as a blessing, with Bloys saying the star “partly wanted a break to come back to [Insecure] fresh.”

We expect a lot of our favs to be present on this season, including, Yvonne Orji as Molly, Lisa Joyce (Frieda), Y’lan Noel (Daniel), Natasha Rothwell (Kelli), and Amanda Seales (Tiffany). Fans speculate the show’s newcomers like Alexander Hodge (Andrew, aka Asian Bae) and Kendrick Sampson’s (Nathan aka ghosting bae) will return for season 4 as well.

We aren’t sure if Jay Ellis will be returning to reprise his role as Lawrence. At the end of Season 2 we were teased into believing he was gone for good, but then we saw him peek back in at the end of season 3. We are sure #LawrenceHive would be hype to see their trash brethren return.

But we will get the answers soon! Take a look at the tease for the show below: