Dating A Man Who Doesn’t Have His Sh*t Together

I’m not sure why, but it can take men a little bit longer to just get some of the basics of life-maintenance together than women. You can already see it starting in college. Drive down sorority row of any campus. The homes are pristine. The front lawns are manicured. The girls are jogging and doing yoga outside, and carrying bags in from healthy stores like Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s. Then drive down fraternity row. The front yards are yellowed from beer (and who knows what else), and generally covered in tattered furniture. You see bed sheets acting as curtains, and recycling bins that won’t close because they’re spilling over with pizza boxes and vodka handles. It’s 10am, and everyone is asleep, and those who aren’t, are up on the roof shot-gunning beers. At 10am. I’m not saying that this is true of every sorority house or every fraternity house…but it’s pretty close, and you know it.

What is it about women that just makes us a little more on it when it comes to simple things like keeping calendars, stocking our refrigerators with healthy foods, an things like that? We’re proven to mature faster. What I do know is that, because there can be that delay for men, there are always those awkward years for most women when they’ll date dudes who just don’t yet have their lives together. Honestly, it’s either that or dating much older dudes (which isn’t necessarily the worst thing). I know I took on a couple of projects in my early twenties. I didn’t realize they were projects. I just thought, “This is how men are.”

It wasn’t until I started seeing men who had their lives together that I realized what disasters my previous boyfriends were. If you aren’t sure whether you are or aren’t dating a man who has his sh*t together, here are the signs of one who doesn’t.

His friends are his “doctors”

He doesn’t have a doctor. His last checkup was…whenever his mother made him get one when he still lived at home. As for now, you ask him, “Who is your doctor? I’ll make an appointment.” And he says, “I just ask my friends for medical advice. Like if I get a rash, Tod will look at it. And Michael is pre-med so he checked out a weird thing on my balls.”