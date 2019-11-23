Kandi Burruss And Todd Tucker Welcome Baby Via Surrogate

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker just welcomed a new addition to the family. With the help of a surrogate, they welcomed a baby girl named Blaze Tucker, People reports.

Blaze was born on November 22nd, 2019 and weighed eight pounds and one ounce.

It wasn’t easy for the 43-year-old R&B vet to decide to have a surrogate carry her third child.

“Todd and I are both nervous about it. I think it’s easier for Todd to handle or deal with because as a man he’s used to somebody else carrying the baby,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star told The Daily Dish. “But for me it’s a little bit harder for me to deal with the thought because I’m supposed to carry my own kids in my mind. But, hey, with science, it’s made other options to be able to make it happen.”

A few weeks before her surrogate, Shadina, gave birth, Burruss revealed on the premiere episode of RHOA that she was actually pregnant with twins but sadly one of the embryos was lost.

“We actually was supposed to be having twins, and then one of them didn’t make it. I was sad at first, but then I just had to be grateful that the one made it.”

They already have their 3-year-old son Ace together. Congratulations on your new bundle of joy!