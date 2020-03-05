Marc Daly’s NYC Restaurant Hit With Multiple Health Code Violations Over Mice, Roaches & Improper Food Storage

Marc Daly’s New York City restaurant, SoCo, was cited for numerous health code violations last month including the presence of vermin and live roaches, according to an exclusive report by Bossip.

During the routine inspectors visit on February 13 the restaurant was hit with 28 violations including the following, “wiping cloths soiled or not stored in sanitizing solution, evidence of mice or live mice present in facility’s food and/or non-food areas.” Other violations included cold food items not being properly stored, roaches discovered in food and/or non-food areas, and improper preparation to prevent vermin/attract vermin.

In spite of the violations, the restaurant still received an “A” grade. The 28 violations amounted to the most the restaurant has ever received according to city records, according to Bossip. SoCo is located in the Clinton Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, and is a popular Southern fusion restaurant serving the community since 2011.

The restaurant has not yet issued a statement regarding the inspection, the outlet reports.

The news caps a tumultuous week for the couple after the airing of Sunday night’s episode which marked the day before Moore and Daly announced their plans to separate. Fans remember the secretive, yet whirlwind 2017 announcement when Moore shared her wedding photos to social media.

Viewers have taken strict stances when it comes to evaluating Daly and Moore’s relationship as it plays out on this season of RHOA. Many leaning on the side that, their uncomfortable exchanges and Daly’s cold indifference to Moore is hard to watch. Moore recently said that Daly used the episodes as a mirror and was committed to repairing their relationship. Other individuals with a more toxic take argue that Moore uses her situation with Daly to lash out at her castmates, attributing Daly’s treatment of Moore to “Karma.”

Moore responded to those accusations in a now deleted Instagram post with a photo of her and Daly’s one-year-old daughter Brooklyn.

“This is my karma,” she wrote in the caption.

While it’s unclear where their marriage currently resides, it seems Daly has a plentiful plate of issues he is currently tending to.