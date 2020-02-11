Ciara Won’t Let A Little Thing Like Her Baby Bump Keep Her From Twerking On Stage — Circa 2004 “Goodies” Style

Ciara may be carrying her third child, and far along enough to have herself a nicely rounded baby bump, but that doesn’t mean she’s allowing it to get in the way of her cutting all the way up on stage.

The 34-year-old was performing at a Fashion Week party late last week in Brooklyn for Bulgari when showed that she’s still got. While performing “Goodies,” the star pulled out an impressive side lunge twerk while wearing a full leather outfit that covered her bump. She didn’t miss a beat, staying down in the twerk for a good number of seconds before, in true pregnancy fashion, she hoisted herself up slowly but surely to continue performing.

Site Neighborhood Talk posted the video, and plenty of people were dazzled by her moves.

“How’s she pregnant and still out performing these newer girls” a fan asked.

But Ciara isn’t new to this, as she has performed pregnant in the past, especially when she was carrying son Future and trying to hide it. All these years later, a twerk clearly doesn’t require all that much for her:

Ciara and husband Russell Wilson announced on January 30 while vacationing in the Turks and Caicos that they were expecting again. While she’s been busy since then with performances and appearances, including at the NFL Honors, Super Bowl, Fashion Week and the Vanity Fair Oscar party just this past weekend, when she gets home, Wilson said he makes sure to pamper his Mrs.

“I always pamper, pregnant or not,” the Seattle Seahawks star told Us Weekly earlier this month following the baby news. “I just make sure that all of her food cravings are taken care of, that she gets anything she wants.”

He’s looking forward to having an even fuller house, with a baby joining Future, 5, and Sienna, 2.

“We’re really fired up about having a third baby,” Wilson said. “We hoped that we were having a new baby. It’s a blessing for sure.”