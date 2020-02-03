Ciara Debuts Maternity Style For Baby Number Three; See Her Mommy-To-Be Fashions From Over The Years

Now that the cat is out of the bag that Ciara and Russell Wilson are expecting their second child together, her third, the 34-year-old is officially on maternity style watch. She’s already showing out in grand fashion. The beauty hit up the NFL Honors event this past weekend in a textured silver blazer, heels and with an adorable topknot and bob combination.

She also attended the Rolling Stone Live Miami event at SLS South Beach on that same day, Saturday, in a completely different ‘fit. She represented for her husband wearing a customized Seattle Seahawks jersey, Air Force One sneakers and some other funky accessories.

We’re only a few months in, but Ci Ci is definitely staying true to her own style, which is a mix of high-end glamour and tomboy chic. Further proof of that also comes from the ensemble she wore as a tribute to Kobe Bryant. She and Wilson wore Lakers jerseys to the Super Bowl, and she rocked hers with some ornate bell-bottom jeans that are very ’90s JNCO Jeans inspired. It’s clear that while she isn’t looking to sacrifice style, she’s presently all about focusing on comfort.

Being that this is her third go-round carrying a child, we’re going to get to watch Ciara’s maternity fashion evolve in some unique ways. The first time around with baby Future, it was all about hugging the bump and letting it shine in some ornate pieces. When pregnant with Sienna, she opted for flowing, enchanting clothing. This time around, it looks like we’re going to see her have fun with it, and we can’t wait to go along for the ride.

Take a look back at Ciara’s approach when it comes to her style while pregnant by hitting the flip. We’re sure you’ll be impressed: