Ciara And Russell Wilson Announce They’re Expecting Their Second Child Together In A Very Ciara And Russell Way

Ciara and husband Russell Wilson are expecting their second child together and their third overall.

The 34-year-old singer announced the news this morning with a stunning image of herself posing atop a stone wall while visiting the Turks and Caicos Islands. She gave fans a first look at her growing bump from afar:

Wilson shared a similar image, but with himself in the forefront:

The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, welcomed their daughter, Sienna, in April 2017. Ciara has son Future, born in 2014, from her previous relationship with the rapper of the same name.

This baby news comes after the “Level Up” singer found herself being asked on multiple occasions if and when she was planning on expanding her family with the Seattle Seahawks quarterback. Back in November, while likely in the early stages of pregnancy based on her present bump, the star said she was taking her time on having another baby while her partner was looking forward to having a big family sooner than later.

“Oh, you know, if you ask him, we’re talking eight babies,” she told Extra. “You know, we’ll just go one day at a time, but I definitely do look forward to having more kids… we got time for that.”

The couple picked a great time for Ci Ci to be pregnant. Wilson’s Seahawks were eliminated in the NFL playoffs ahead of the NFC Championship Game earlier this month, and now he’s officially in the offseason. While there will be a preseason in months to come, the official 2020-2021 NFL season kickoff won’t be until early September. That being said, they have time to go through this process together without him having to be away from home too much. And you know if there’s one thing Wilson loves, it’s being present to shower Ciara with a lot of love.

We’re very happy for these two. And if you’re still looking for that prayer Ciara did to find yourself somewhere married and expecting like her, it went something like this.

“I prayed for a God-fearing man,” she told Angie Martinez in 2019. “I prayed for discernment. I prayed for wisdom, to really learn from the wisdom that I’ve gained from the experience that I’m going through.”

She added, “I prayed for a man that loved kids, because, obviously me having my son, if you’re gonna love me you’ve got to love him. I prayed for a man that was worldly as well. Because I love to explore so someone that was gonna edify my world, that was important to me. I was ready to level up!”