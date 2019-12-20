“I Really Would Like My Classics To Be Left Alone.” Keyshia Cole Responds To Rapper O.T. Genasis Remaking Her Song “Love”

If you’ve been on the internet in the past few weeks, you might have stumbled upon rapper O.T. Genasis’ gangsta remix of Keyshia Cole’s hit song, “Love.”

Most of us watched the video and laughed. It was clearly a joke and even a homage to Keyshia. But wasn’t laughing. Recently, on Fox Soul, she shared her thoughts and she wasn’t fond of the remix.

“My only concern—this is a genuine concern. I am trying to get my music where it used to be. I’m trying to find that passion for the music that I used to have when I was trying to get out of Oakland, I didn’t have no where to go. I didn’t have nobody. But now I’m like I’m smooth sailing. I’m good. Getting my mom right. I’m okay but I’m really trying to get back to where my music used to be. So, I really would like my classics to be left alone. Is that wrong as a artist? I love everybody that sings my songs. I done had Cardi sing my songs, Bruno Mars, Trey Songz singing it in the club. But they keep my lyrics the same, you understand what I’m saying? How I’m going to get paid if you making new lyrics and you ain’t sent me out a check or anything like that? And then people hitting me up, ‘I would never listen to Keyshia Cole’s song the same?’ I think it’s just kind of hurtful as a artist. There was no, ‘Hey how you doing? What’s up? How you feel about this?’ Because that’s what artists do if I want to remix a Prince song, Ima go to Prince and figure out if I can use that.”

Keyshia’s boyfriend and father of her child, Niko Khale was on the panel with Keyshia. And he didn’t seem to take it that seriously.

Niko: It wasn’t official. He’s not making money off of it. I thought it was funny. Keyshia: So I’m a party pooper? Niko: A little bit.

O.T. Genasis saw Keyshia’s comments and seemed to be a little discouraged by her being offended.

“Damn Keyshia [shocked face emoji] it’s like dat? I thought u was from da Bay? I thought it was California love [sad face emoji] A n*gga can’t have fun no more lol.”

Later, he posted evidence showing that streams for Keyshia’s song went up in a week’s time since the release of his remix.

Personally, I’m hoping that it’s not too late for these two to come together and work on that remix. I understand Keyshia being sensitive about her sh*t particularly when her career is not in the place she would like. Also, O.T. was hilarious for that remix. I’m still looking forward to that collab so they can both get paid.

You can listen to Keyshia’s full comments in the video below.