Malika Haqq Bares All In Artistic Nude Shoot At 8 Months Pregnant

Malika Haqq is showing the joys of motherhood as she posed nude in a black and white photo while cradling her pregnant belly.

She captioned the photo, “We’re tiny but mighty #8 months.” Malika tagged Roxy Rodriguez, a Los Angeles photographer who shot the photo.

The Pretty Little Thing ambassador announced her pregnancy in September using a ClearBlue ad to reveal the big news.

“I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant!” she wrote.

Malika hasn’t confirmed the father of her baby but many speculate that it is LA-based rapper O.T. Genasis who she dated for over a year.

Malika and her twin sister first appeared in the cult hit ATL, starring rapper T.I., Jason Weaver, Lauren London, Evan Ross and in 2006. She also regularly makes appearances on E!’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians as a close friend of the family.

On the ‘gram she’s often spotted hanging out with her close friends, Christina Milian and Cassie Fine. Christina is awaiting the arrival of her second baby with partner Matt Pokora, and Cassie just gave birth to her daughter Frankie Fine, who she recently debuted on the ‘gram.

It looks like the 36-year-old actress and BFF of Khloe Kardashian is preparing to enter into one of the biggest phases of her life, as she welcomes her baby boy within the next few weeks.