10 Behaviors In A Relationship That Don’t “Happen To Everybody,” But Are All Abusive

When video surfaced of boxer Gervonta Davis aggressively grabbing his ex and pulling her out of her seat at a celebrity basketball game over the weekend, there were plenty of people who downplayed Davis’s actions. Some blamed the ex, whom Davis shares a child with, claiming that she likely did something to provoke such behavior in public. Others, like comedian Jess Hilarious, acted as though it’s a normal occurrence in relationships.

“Everybody done been yoked up by their boyfriend, their baby father or their husband,” she said in her most recent Jess With the Mess video. “Ain’t nothing wrong with a little yokage.”

We’d have to disagree, though. There’s something very wrong with a man, or even a woman, grabbing someone by the neckline of their clothing and pulling them out of their seat. It’s not just extremely aggressive, but abusive behavior. And yes, you can display abusive behavior towards someone you are no longer in a relationship with; this incident, as well as DeMarcus Cousins threatening to kill the mother of his son, proves that.

While there are certain behaviors that people overlook, there are a number, emotional and physical, that need to be called out for what they are. Check out 10 behaviors in and out of relationships that are abusive that people like to pretend are not that bad.

Threatening You

From threatening violence against you to threatening to leave you or break up with you during every argument, threats being thrown when you don’t agree with your partner or do what they say is abuse. It’s all about scaring you into being agreeable.