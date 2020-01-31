“It Was Time!” Tia Mowry Just Did The Big Chop And Her TWA Curls Are Poppin’

New year, new ‘do.

Tia Mowry surprised her followers on Instagram with a much shorter look, debuting a big chop on Friday. As she showed off her new look she captioned it, “It was time!” “This.Is.Me” and “#selfcare isn’t selfish.”

This isn’t the first time Mowry has switched things up. After breaking onto the scene with a big head of loose curls on Sister, Sister, the beauty went for a pixie cut while starring on The Game. At the time though, which was 2012, she admitted she had a hard time embracing the look. However, it was so easy to maintain that she couldn’t help but fall in love with it.

“I cried! I’m just going to be honest with you, I definitely cried,” she told Us Weekly. “I really wasn’t expecting the shock value. A lot of people ask me, ‘What advice would you give to women who want to chop it off?’ I said, ‘Don’t think about it because if you do you won’t do it.’ But it’s very liberating and it definitely saves time.”

This time around though, her big chop is all about embracing her curls, so much so that she has little loose tendrils.

Over the last few years, she has opened up about embracing her natural curls all over again. She shared last year that she was wearing her own natural curls for the first time on TV (her Netflix series Family Reunion) since she was on Sister, Sister with twin Tamera.

Lovely.

Mowry has been a woman of many looks over the years, including styles that allowed her natural curls to shine and others that were more ornate and required extensions. Hit the flip for some of our favorite hair moments from the beauty, starting with this sleek pixie: