NewYearNewDo: Actress Terri J. Vaughn Just Did The Big Chop

There is no better fresh start mentally for people than a new year. It’s a reason to get back on the wagon in terms of diet and exercise, to set some new goals, or to make a big change (#newyearnewme), including in appearance.

Beloved actress and director Terri J. Vaughn shared with her followers that she decided to chop off her hair for the new year and decade. The 50-year-old beauty showed off what seems to be a low taper cut done by friend and celebrity hair stylist Derek J, debuting the look alongside her fresh, makeup-free face.

“Hello 2020!! All New! All Natural! All Amazing! All God!! #nofilter Let’s go! #2020Vision #shebelievedshecouldsoshedid,” she wrote. “Thank you for loving on my hair @derekjhair.”

The star, who has been wearing her hair at a variety of lengths for years, including some shorter looks, received rave reviews from her followers and celebrity friends for her natural ‘do. Saints & Sinners actress Vanessa Bell Calloway told her, “Go head sis!!! You look beautiful & welcome to the club.”

Vaughn’s been making some bold moves as of late that she’s shown off for fans, including stripping down to her underwear for a photo shoot to celebrate turning 50 in October.

She joked that she didn’t know what she was thinking when she did the shoot with Derek J’s help, but told the ladies of Sister Circle that she just wanted to usher in her 50s living her best and freest life.

“I was turning 50 and I didn’t know what I wanted to do for my birthday,” she said. “Literally, everything was so last minute. Two days before my actual birthday, I called our friend Derek J and I was like, ‘Derek, I’m cutting my hair. I want my hair cut, and I want a photo shoot on my birthday.’ Cause he was like, ‘OK, we’ll plan the photo shoot.’ I was like, ‘Nope, it has to be in two days, on my birthday.’ I don’t know, I just wanted to live. I just wanted to show my abs. I don’t know! I don’t know what I was thinking!”

She looked great then and she looks just as fabulous now with her chic and simple natural cut. Somebody is aging backwards!