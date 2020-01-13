Tia Mowry Breaks Down In Tears After Finding Out Results Of DNA Ancestry Test

We know that Tia Mowry-Hardrict, one half of the famous Mowry twins of course, is the child of a Black mother (Bahamian by the way) and a white father (European, Irish as far as she knew), but she shared some new insight into where her family comes from by revealing her recent DNA test results.

She didn’t specify who was behind the particular DNA test she did, but she did show fans the steps she took from start to finish, sharing the results of her test four weeks later on her YouTube show, Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix.

As it turns out, her father’s people are British, Irish, German, French and Scandinavian.

As for her mom’s side, Tia found out that her mother’s people originated from West Africa, specifically Ghana and Nigeria.

“What up my Nigerians!” she remarked. “One of my really, really good friends is Nigerian. It’s just so amazing to really know the fine details of where your ancestors were from.”

Still, the 41-year-old actress said she did the test because she wanted to find out more about where her father came from.

“One of the main reasons why I wanted to do this is because as I’ve gotten older, I’ve been more intrigued with who I am and where I come from,” she said. “I’ve always known some information about my mom’s side, but I didn’t know a lot about my dad’s side. My dad is white and when my mom and my dad got married, on my dad’s side, there wasn’t a lot of support — until now.”

She’s since found family members on her dad’s side on social media, even meeting a second cousin in person. She’s also gained, through her results, a great sense of pride in her ancestors and their show of strength, from the Irish migrating to the U.S. during their great famine to her Nigerian and Ghanaian predecessors overcoming slavery. At one point, Tia teared up when breaking down the gratitude she has for both sides of her family.

“I have both sides of me that are just badass,” she said. “That explains why I am such a go-getter and why I’m jut so aggressive in whatever I want and I just don’t give up.”

She also learned about her susceptibility to certain health issues because of her family’s background.

“My results said slightly increased risk for late onset Alzheimer’s,” she revealed. “I got chills because my great grandmother, she actually passed from Alzheimers. She ended up getting it when she was in her 90s.”

She also found out that she has increased risk for Type 2 diabetes, which she said explained in a sense why she ended up with gestational diabetes when she was pregnant with her daughter, Cairo. Instead of freaking out about what was shared, Tia confidently said that she was glad to have the information.

“With that information I now can do whatever I need to do to try to prevent that from happening,” she said of the different health issues she’s at risk for. “At first I was really nervous about receiving this because you just never really know what’s going to be revealed,” she added. “But again, as I’ve gotten older, I’m really starting to believe that knowledge is power. So the more information I know, even though sometimes that can be scary, you can do something about it.”

The whole video was very interesting, because who doesn’t love to learn about all things ancestry? Check out her DNA results from her own mouth below: