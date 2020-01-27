Singer Case On His “Affair” With Mary J. Blige, Says They Didn’t Last Because Of His Cheating: “I Was Sloppy”

Remember R&B singer Case? If you loved his hits like “Touch Me, Tease Me,” “Happily Ever After” and “Missing You,” then it’s hard to forget the crooner, who was a pretty big deal in the late ’90s and early ’00s.

BET caught up with Case Woodard for their popular YouTube series Finding, and he opened up about the ups and downs of his career, getting Beyoncé for his music video, and that relationship he had with Mary J. Blige. According to him, he met the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul at the studio and schemed, as he put it, to begin a romantic relationship with her.

“Yeah, I met Mary through Misa [Hylton] when we were working on the album. She had come to the studio to hang out or whatever. We just started hanging out,” he said. “She was there when I was working on my album. There were three or four songs that she wrote, or that we wrote together.”

“You know how that goes,” he added. “You’re doing music, it just turns into ‘Hey…’ I don’t think she planned [it] but I was scheming all along. Then we had an affair [laughs].”

From there they dated, and she appeared in his video for “Touch Me, Tease Me” to the chagrin of her record label. He even had her cousin on stage with him while touring. Case admitted that he eventually started stepping out on the star and got careless with it.

“The way things ended with Mary, they pretty much just ended,” he said. “I was on tour and Mary’s cousin was my hype man. So my Hennessy drunken genius mind thought that if I wait until he goes into his room, he won’t see that I brought three girls into my room. I was sloppy. They’d be around and I’m like, ‘Nah, we can just tell ’em they just my friends or I know them.’ So that was bound to get back to her. So that’s pretty much what happened there.”

This isn’t the first time Case has spoken about their relationship. In an Unsung interview from 2017, he admitted that he cheated on a former fiancée named Nicole Bennett, whom he was with before he got a record deal, with Mary. He confessed to Nicole that “he was dealing with her and wanted to keep us separate.” He maintained in that interview that they had been having problems for years, hence him being drawn to move on with Mary. Perhaps that’s why he refers to his relationship with her as an “affair.”

He also claimed in an old interview that he and Mary were serious enough to have lived together, and that she allegedly turned violent on him.

“Me and Mary J. Blige did actually date. We lived together for awhile,” he said. “A couple of people told me that Mary said I used to beat her up and another girl said it was K-Ci [Hailey of the group Jodeci]. If anything, she was the one throwing s-t at me. I still got a scar!​”

Check out his latest thoughts on Mary (8:27) and more below: