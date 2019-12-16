Jay-Z Snatched A Phone Out Of Another Grown Man’s Hand Who Tried To Record Beyoncé Dancing And Twitter Swears It Could Never Be Them

On Saturday, Sean “Diddy” Combs threw a lavish 50th birthday celebration at his Beverly Hills mansion. Though his birthday was actually in November, the mogul pushed his party back to also celebrate what would have been the birthday of his ex-girlfriend and mother of three of his kids, the late Kim Porter. She would have been 49.

A who’s who of Black Hollywood came out to show love on Diddy’s big night, and we’re talking literally just about anyone noteworthy out right now who you can think of. A pair even other big celebrities were excited to see though were Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Matching in black, the couple rubbed shoulders with famous friends, even making nice with newer stars like Saweetie. At one point, Bey can be seen in video from the party dancing with Saweetie and Kelly Rowland, literally getting her life to “Every Little Step” by Bobby Brown. A guest at the party can be seen recording himself next to Beyoncé, and literally a second later, an overprotective Jay-Z can be seen snatching the phone out of the man’s hand. The guy puts his hands up as if to imply that he wanted no trouble, and quickly, Jay-Z realizes he may have overreacted. Funny enough, afterward, Bey pats the guy on the shoulder to help keep things copacetic before turning around to continue bouncing around to the music:

The interaction only lasted a few seconds, but it definitely left people talking on social media. While some thought the video was hilarious, plenty of other people claimed they would sue or literally would have acted a fool in response, Jay-Z or no Jay-Z:

Jay-Z snatch my phone my arm broke too. — Whitty Huton. (@holaa_jovito_) December 16, 2019

I would’ve had Jay Z security on my ass so fast because bitch I let you slide when you cheated on Beyoncé, NOW you wanna snatch my phone out my han- pic.twitter.com/0cB93yKI38 — u bettah deck da halls bitch (@chuckietoyou) December 16, 2019

The collection of responses have been pretty entertaining, per the usual when it comes to Twitter. Hit the flip to see what people claimed they would have done had the rapper snatched the phone they own out of their hand:

If Jay-Z snatched my phone like that I’d sue for mental and emotional damages. Quick lil bag. pic.twitter.com/YzMzQLphLk — Amari M ✨ (@ohthatsmari_) December 16, 2019

I wish Jay Z would snatch my phone out my hand. Who tf ? — Savano ™️ (@9021hoee) December 16, 2019

*If Jay-Z snatched the phone out of my hand* pic.twitter.com/IqiLjl7dnS — Bunny Bronson ✨💅🏾🐰 (@_SlanderinBunny) December 16, 2019

Jay-Z snatched that man's phone like it was the necklace Rashad gave New New — lil intro vert (@MoanaLisha) December 15, 2019