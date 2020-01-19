Meghan Markle’s Father Says She’s An ‘Embarassment’ After Megxit

Meghan Markle’s estranged father, Thomas Markle, Sr., is speaking out about his daughter’s exit from the royal family in an upcoming UK documentary. Unfortunately, Mr. Markle had nothing nice to say about his daughter. Not only did he call her an “embarassment,” but he also said she was cheapening the royal family.

“This is like one of the greatest long-living institutions ever,” he said in the documentary Thomas Markle: My Story according to Page Six. “They are destroying it, they are cheapening it, they’re making it shabby.”

Markle, 75, stated that he feels the Duke and Duchess are tainting the reputation of the royals.

“They are turning it into a Walmart with a crown on it now. It is something that is ridiculous, they shouldn’t be doing this.”

He seemingly doesn’t agree with their decision to step down from their positions either.

“I think both of them are turning into lost souls at this point,” he said. “I don’t think they know what they are looking for.”

He said the news of Megxit was “disappointing” because Meghan is getting to live every girl’s dream and is “throwing it away.”

“Every young girl wants to become a princess and she got that and now she’s tossing that away,” he said. “It looks like she’s tossing that away for money. Apparently, $3 million on a 26-bedroom home isn’t enough for them. It’s kind of embarrassing to me.”

Their home, Frogmore Cottage, actually has 10 bedrooms, and they have agreed to pay the family back for the renovations after deciding to exit.

Besides speaking so poorly of his child in this upcoming doc, Mr. Markle also plans to testify against her in her upcoming court case against the Mail on Sunday newspaper. The Duchess filed a lawsuit against them after they printed a letter she sent to her father about not attending her May 2018 wedding.

The documentary doesn’t have a release date but will be airing in the coming weeks.