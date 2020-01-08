Angela Yee On Dealing With Charlamagne Now: “A Lot Of People Have Jobs Where They Don’t Necessarily Love The People They Work With”

Where do things stand between The Breakfast Club co-hosts Angela Yee and Charlamagne tha god?

They’re co-workers and that’s about it.

Last year, Charlamagne faced a lot of criticism for his decision to interview Gucci Mane on his own platform after the rapper claimed he’d been banned from appearing on The Breakfast Club because of DJ Envy and Angela Yee. He talked quite negatively about both parties, particularly about Yee, who he maintained tried to get with him and was offended when she emphatically denied that ever happened. The fact that it was on Charlamagne’s platform that Gucci threatened to slap DJ Envy and called Yee a “punk a– b—h” showed a serious lack of loyalty on the radio and TV personality’s part, and things have been quiet between him and Yee since.

In a recent chat with Variety about her Lip Service podcast and her experiences in the industry, she was asked about how things are between herself and Charlamagne. She confirmed she doesn’t deal with him outside of work.

“We’ve always been the same. We work together, it is what it is,” she said. “Like he said, we’re co-workers. A lot of people have jobs where they don’t necessarily love the people they work with, it’s just a part of life. That’s not the person you’d hang out with in real life.”

As far as the tension that some have sensed since the Gucci Mane drama in October, Yee claims it was there before all of that happened because of the different ways they handle interviews. It’s just how they are and she’s figured out how to make it work to do her job.

“Yeah, there’s been a lot of experiences,” she replied when asked about the tensity. “The important thing is I’ve always been a responsible person. As a woman, too, you have to be a lot stronger. Things are always happening that if you let it bother you, you’ll be mad all the time. It’s hard not to [take things personally]. It sucks because sometimes you feel so numb. You used to get so upset over things and feel so much, after a while sh-t keeps happening, you’re just numb to it now.”

“Also, if we got along all the time, it probably wouldn’t be as interesting,” she added. “The way that I am: there’s certain things that I don’t agree with and I’m just never been the type of person… I was taught in radio: if somebody is talking, then you don’t talk over them. Sometime, it’s hard to even speak. Sometimes being the only woman on the show, I have to always try to cut in. … Because I’m also the person who’s doing the research; watching the shows; reading the books. I’m always trying to get validity and points across. There’s not enough room for me to do that and express my feelings, you have to figure one or the other. When we do Rumor Report, I have the stories. When we do Front Page News, I’m presenting the stories. They’re jumping in with their opinions, but somebody has to present the stories. It doesn’t leave as much space for you to say ‘Ok, here’s what I think.’ I express myself a lot more outside of that show.”

Yee’s feelings about things are a lot more business-like and at peace than they were in October, when she sounded like she felt betrayed by Charlamagne.

“I knew he was doing the interview. I just think that, in general, if you work with somebody and someone is saying nasty things you can’t even say on the radio, in a really derogatory way—whether or not you work with that person— you shouldn’t be talking about a woman in that way,” she said at the time. “Because I have never called anybody out of their name. I think that’s the real issue. You can’t just sit there and laugh when something like that happens.”

The show must go on though, and the two have seemingly made it work on The Breakfast Club — because that’s their job.