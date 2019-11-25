Charlamagne Tha God Asked Serge Ibaka About His Infamous Grey Sweatpants Print: “Is That All You?”

Just a few years ago, basketball player Serge Ibaka almost broke the Internet when a photo was snapped of the star standing in grey sweatpants. Ibaka’s nether regions were shockingly visible, and the Internets had a lot to say about his size.

If serge ibaka was my man listen 🙌🙌gray sweats watching. 👀 pic.twitter.com/SQC6iN3X8q — antoinette jones (@nette_jones) October 12, 2015

Host Charlemagne Tha God brought up the memorable picture in a recent interview, asking the athlete if the outline in the photo was real.

On Ibaka’s show “How Hungry Are You,” the two stopped talking about mystery meat and had a moment to talk about Ibaka’s man meat.

“Let’s not move on from your meat, let’s talk about you and those grey sweatpants. There’s a lot of women out there that wanna know, know what I mean?” Charlamagne boldly said.

“Ok, what about?”

“Was that all you?”

“Of course it’s all me.” Ibaka said matter-of-factly.

The strange line of questioning rightfully earned Charlemagne some backlash on social media, so the “The Breakfast Club” radio host told his followers why he brought up the player’s penis. Charla explained that his niece actually asked him to ask about the probing question.

“I take full accountably for this online L but I will not let @lilduvalTank me this morning without context. For the record My niece @_symsymma_wanted to know about the 🍆 and she said it was a question women would appreciate and answer to. Only my nut ass would listen to her and ask this foolishness tho. 😂🤦🏽‍♂️ Ladies I died on this hill for y’all!!!! I really can’t believe me sometime…. anyway thank you to the good brother from the Congo @sergeibaka for having me on #HowHungryAreYou.”