“No Weapon Formed Against Him Shall Prosper!” Today Is R. Kelly’s Birthday, And His Supporters Are Doing The Most On Twitter

If you’re not a fan, you may not have known it, but January 8 is R. Kelly‘s birthday. The singer, currently observing his born day from a jail cell in Chicago, turns 53 today, and this new year of life comes with some formidable legal battles for him. He’s been charged with everything from aggravated criminal sexual abuse to production of child pornography, solicitation, conspiracy to obstruct justice and more and could stay behind bars. Nevertheless, there are still supporters of the crooner, quite a few at that, and they’re optimistic that he will get out soon enough. Not only that, but some of those same individuals took to Twitter on Wednesday to defiantly shower Kelly with birthday wishes and love. Some also took shots at his accusers and called for him to be freed from jail.

Happy birthday to the king. The king lives for ever.

Tell them kellz.👑🥂🎊🎶🍷 Them hoes know they lying.https://t.co/wOH4EjKcy1 — Ms.C@316 (@MsC3161) January 8, 2020

This comes just days after Lifetime premiered Surviving R: Kelly Part II: The Reckoning, which updated people on the lives of the women who accused him of sexual abuse. The three-part series had a lot of people talking and even calling. According to a press release,“The Friday and Saturday after Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning aired, RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Hotline experienced a 40% increase in calls,” according to Erinn Robinson, RAINN Press Secretary. “We are proud to have partnered with Lifetime on this project and are encouraged that our work with the media continues to empower survivors of sexual violence to seek the help that they need to heal.”

The airings featured the number for RAINN, which in case you’re wondering, stands for the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network.

“It’s amazing to know the documentary has encouraged important and necessary conversations to happen and we are extremely proud of our survivors for their courage, who by standing up for themselves, stand for so much more,” added Brie Miranda Bryant, SVP, Unscripted Programming, Lifetime.

Still, there are people out here who are adamant that Kelly is innocent, many women, and they’re going all out for his birthday. Hit the flip to see the…interesting…ways people are standing by him.

Happy birthday to the king of R&B R. Kelly!!! Your fans love you forever!!!! We got you!!! Believe that! pic.twitter.com/7NQ4hZdBmZ — orissa stewart (@OrissaMichelle) January 8, 2020

Folks Talking about “Mute R.Kelly” I would be a damn fool to Mute Talent anyways I would like to wish my favorite singer that can sing all music genres and sound great doing it a *Happy Birthday* #HappyBirthdayRKelly 🎊🥳 pic.twitter.com/Uf4R0RsXy3 — 🖤⋆👑⋆Teamkellz⋆👑⋆🖤HBD KELLZ!!🎊 (@Kellziskiing) January 8, 2020

Happy Birthday to the GOAT R. Kelly ! Thank you for all your music and your career. Your music changed my life. I love you and will support you forever ! #RKELLYISINNOCENT #rkellyforever #king — The King Lives 🤴🏾 (@rkellyworld) January 8, 2020