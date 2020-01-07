Calls To Sexual Assault Hotline Increase 40 Percent After “Surviving R. Kelly II”

The “Surviving R. Kelly” documentary shook the world up. It changed the lives of R. Kelly’s victims and his as well. And honestly, it caused the Black community as well as law enforcement to look at our support of this man more carefully.

But there’s no doubt that watching this six-hour project was taxing for the survivors to share and for us to watch.

And while there are some people who would argue that a second documentary was too much or overkill, in addition to shedding additional light on the gravity of his situation, it served the additional purpose of raising awareness from people who may be suffering across the world.

According to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), their National Sexual Assault Hotline had a 40% spike in calls last week Friday and Saturday when Lifetime aired all five episodes of “Surviving R. Kelly, Part II: The Reckoning.”

Erin Robinson, a press secretary for RAINN, shared this statement.

“We are proud to have partnered with Lifetime on this project and are encouraged that our work with the media continues to empower survivors of sexual violence to seek the help that they need to heal.”

In response, Lifetime’s SVP of Unscripted Programming, Brie Miranda Bryant said, “We are so thankful for our partnership with RAINN as part of our Stop Violence Against Women Initiative and to see the jump in calls during the airings of Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning. It’s amazing to know the documentary has encouraged important and necessary conversations to happen and we are extremely proud of our survivors for their courage, who by standing up for themselves, stand for so much more.”

The second part of the documentary shares what has happened to the survivors since the first documentary and how they’ve been coping in this new climate which, as Faith Rodgers explained, has been more hostile since he’s been arrested.