“This Is Not Something That He’s Going To Be Able To Sing His Way Out Of” Watch The Surviving R. Kelly Part II Trailer

There’s more story to tell in reference to R. Kelly. While what we watched in part 1 was more than enough and certainly horrifying, the trailer for part 2 shows that there’s even more to the story. Many of the women who participated in the first part of the documentary returned to speak about how their lives have changed since the documentary aired.

One of the leaders of the Mute R. Kelly movement, Oronike Odeleye, said that R. Kelly’s reactions in the time since the first part of the doc aired, prove one thing, “RCA dropping him from the label. When you start messing with someone’s money, the crazy jumps out.” The trailer cuts to a clip of R. Kelly screaming in Gayle King’s face during their now-infamous interview.

Joycelyn Savage’s father shared that R. Kelly’s manager threatened to kill his whole family. Another survivor, Asante McGee, said she started receiving DMs saying, “Count your days.”

Other women shared even more gruesome details than before and additional celebrity guests lent their voices to the film, including former record executive Dame Dash, who said, “Whoever’s acting like they didn’t know, is lying.”

One of the more shocking moments from the trailer for this second part came when

Jerhonda Pace, an R. Kelly survivor who appeared on “The Real,” in 2017, shared that she was a part of a suicide pact.

“If he was to go to jail, I was supposed to kill myself.”

In the last few minutes of the trailer, Dominique Gardner, the girl who was rescued by her mother, is seen sitting down in a share getting ready to share her side of the story.

You can watch the trailer in the video below.

The full story will be available beginning on Thursday, January 2 at 3pm, with a six-hour marathon of Part I, airing in its entirety, leading into the two-hour premiere of Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning from 9pm – 11pm ET/PT. Night two continues with two new hours of content, on January 3, from 9pm – 11pm ET/PT, and will conclude on Saturday, January 4 at 8pm ET/PT – 9:30pm ET/PT, followed by the debut of the documentary film, Hopelessly In Love: Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes and Andre Rison at 9:30pm ET/PT.