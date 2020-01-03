Glow Up: What Your Faves Looked Like At The Beginning Of 2010 Vs 2020

By Victoria Uwumarogie
As we enter into a new decade, we have plenty of opportunities to look forward to the future. But if you know anything about us, you know that we don’t mind taking a look back through the past. One thing we enjoyed as people rang in 2020 was that many did a decade in review, showing us how far they’d come over the years and how much they changed (and how much the style of the times has changed). We thought we’d help contribute to that fun, digging in the photo archives to see how some of our favorites looked when they started a new decade in 2010, and what they look like now as we enter into another one with 2020. Hit the flip for images of stars going through major weight losses and overall body transformations, fashion changes, parenthood, marriages, divorces, hair cuts, career hiatuses and more. Whether you prefer their looks now or then, it’s clear that they’ve all come a mighty long way and changed quite a bit.

Mo’Nique Before & After:

15th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards - Press Room

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

 

Daily Pop - Season 2019

Source: E! Entertainment / Getty

Ashanti Before & After

3rd Annual Midnight GRAMMY Brunch Hosted By Ne-Yo - Arrivals

Source: David Livingston / Getty

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 16

Source: Bravo / Getty

Keke Palmer Before & After

iPOP! Awards Showcase Gala

Source: David Livingston / Getty

Refinery29 Presents 29Rooms New York: Expand Your Reality Experience 2019

Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

Keri Hilson Before & After

The 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Salute To Icons Honoring Doug Morris - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Keri Hilson Private Birthday Dinner

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Monica Before & After

Tracy Morgan and Monica Visit BET's "106 & Park"

Source: Jemal Countess / Getty

Celebrities Attend The 2019 World Lightweight & World Light Heavy Weight Championships Featuring Davis v. Gamboa & Pascal v. Jack

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Letoya Luckett Before & After

Premiere Of Warner Bros. & Gener8Xion Entertainment's "Preacher's Kid"

Source: Valerie Macon / Getty

2019 Soul Train Awards - Arrivals

Source: Mindy Small / Getty

Meagan Good Before & After

InStyle & 20th Century Fox Celebrate Glee�s Golden Globe Nominations Arriva

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

51st NAACP Image Awards FYC Screening Series Presents a Special Screening of BLACK AND BLUE with Deon Taylor and Tyrese Gibson

Source: Arnold Turner / Getty

Solange Knowles Before & After

 

USA - DKMS 4th Annual Gala in New York City

Source: Lars Niki / Getty

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

Source: NBC / Getty

Janelle Monae Before & After

BET's Rip The Runway 2010 - Arrivals

Source: George Napolitano / Getty

Belvedere and Janelle Monae Present A Beautiful Future: Atlanta

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross Before & After

"Love, Loss, And What I Wore" Welcomes New Cast Members

Source: Charles Eshelman / Getty

The Fashion Awards 2019

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Gabrielle Union Before & After

ESSENCE Black Women In Music Event

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - December 15, 2019

Source: Gotham / Getty

Jennifer Hudson Before & After

3rd Annual BET Honors - Show

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

 

"Cats" World Premiere

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty

