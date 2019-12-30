Kandi Says It’s “Scary” That Eva Doesn’t Remember The Shady Things She Says About Her RHOA Cast Mates

People are getting sick and tired of Eva Marcille‘s forgetfulness.

The model and mom has been catching some heat for, once again, being caught on camera saying something not so nice and then when confronted about it by the person she privately read for filth, she likes to deny, deny, deny. An example of that was during episode nine, “A Whine of a Time,” where Porsha Williams asked her to explain why she told Kandi Burruss that she could forward her some blogs about the misdeeds of fiance Dennis McKinley so she could worry about that instead of worrying about her (and whether or not she brings her kids to group events). She also confronted her about saying she hadn’t even let her C-section scars heal before she was out here being messy. However, Marcille denied all of this, even when producers played back her comments, which were very much in line with what Burruss relayed to Williams.

“That was definitely not what I said,” Marcille responded. “I did not say anything about forwarding a blog. Porsha, I am sitting here telling you, in front of her, with her, that that wasn’t the case.”

However, Porsha wasn’t buying it. She told her that she’s watched her deny the things she’s said that were hurtful to others in the past.

In the end, the fact that Burruss didn’t cut up to defend what she shared with Williams didn’t help her story sound any more convincing, so she apologized.

“At the end of the day, despite what was said, I never intended to hurt your feelings,” she said. “Hurting your feelings, I apologize because that was never my intention, at all.”

What does Burruss think though, as the person who was told her side of the story wasn’t true, though it was? On her weekly “Speak on It” vlog, she said that she believes, in some way, Marcille really doesn’t remember the shady things she’s said about the women, and that’s not good.

“The weird thing is with the whole Eva situation is that as hard as she was going about she didn’t say it, which obviously, they only show you a little bit, but she really has repeated multiple times that she did not say that,” she said. “I think in her heart of hearts, she really believed that she didn’t say it, which makes me believe, okay, she says things and doesn’t remember what she says, which is a little bit scary for her. To be in a position where you just [word vomit] and then you don’t remember the stuff you put out there in the world, that can put you in some bad situations.”

When asked by a producer on her YouTube series if after three seasons of Marcille on the show, that could really be the case, Burruss said it is hard to figure out what she’s doing.

“I don’t really know because we’ve had her in multiple situations where she’s claimed that she did not say something and then it comes back and you know, most of the time she be done said it, so it’s just kind of like, is this a habit? I don’t even know what to rule this to,” she said.

“At the end of the day, the crazy thing is, I actually really like Eva,” she added. “I think she’s cool, I think she’s fun. But do I second guess anything she says? Of course.”