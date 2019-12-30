Eva Wasn’t Wrong For Reading Porsha, But She’s A Coward For Not Owning It

The ladies of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” touched down in Toronto during Sunday night’s episode, and despite claims that the cast members are all “in a great place,” it didn’t take long for the drama to take center stage once the full ensemble got together for a ponderosa-styled cocktail hour. Unsurprisingly, the first person to find herself in the hot seat was Eva due to comments she made about Porsha. As you’ll probably recall, somewhere between episodes one and two of this season, the “America’s Next Top Model” winner took aim at Porsha, her C-section scar, and her infidelity woes.

“That sh-t is messy. And I tiptoed around her whole little feelings,” she said. “Porsha got enough bullsh-t going on in her life. She should converse about that. I can forward her some of these blogs and she can mind that business. Porsha might want to stay all the way up out of my business. She still got her C-section healing and she over here worried about somebody else baby.”

While her words may feel a bit vicious to be aimed towards someone she claims is her friend, not one lie was told. Porsha had her share of personal matters to attend to and it was messy as hell of her to be playing telephone between Eva and Kenya — two of her so-called friends —over some second-hand comments. Furthermore, Eva’s clapback wasn’t any more terrible or below the belt than anything any of the other cast members have said about one another in the past.

For this reason, it was interesting to see Eva backpedaling yet again when confronted with her words. It was the perfect opportunity to lay her issue on the table ponderosa-style as well. She clearly didn’t appreciate Porsha carrying a bone back to Kenya, so why not just say that and stand behind the read. Instead, she chose to deny — a trend we’ve witnessed since she made her RHOA debut last season. The irony of it all is that in signing up for a reality show, you sign up to have your conversations filmed and recorded. Your words are well documented, so even if you have a momentary slip of the lips and happen to say something off-color, it’s best to just stand behind your words because there is likely documented evidence of what was said. The tapes don’t lie and Bravo producers have no qualms with refreshing your memory.

Last season, it was easy to chalk Eva’s backpedaling up to inexperience. It’s been well over a decade since she won “America’s Next Top Model” and quite a bit has changed about the world of reality television since 2004. However, the mother of three is now a sophomore on the show. She knows how all of this works, so why she continues to deny is unbeknownst to anyone.

Eva is rapidly losing both credibility and respect among her castmates and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans due to her inability to own up to the things she says about people behind their backs. Constantly walking back her comments makes her appear both cowardly and shady. Either own up to the shade or don’t throw it.