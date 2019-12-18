The Decade’s Greatest Glow Up: Rihanna Started The 2010s “Effectively Bankrupt” But Is Ending It With $600 Million

1 of 10

At the end of 2009, Rihanna found herself in financial peril because of a shoddy accountant. According to TMZ, she was “effectively bankrupt,” ending the last decade with $2 million in the bank despite years of hard work and with a multitude of expenses to cover. She ended up suing her accounting team for gross mismanagement and settled around 2014. Fast forward to the end of 2019, however, and Rihanna is the world’s wealthiest female musician. How did she rebound so well? Let’s take a look back at everything Rihanna has accomplished in this decade that has allowed her to end it on top and amass a fortune of over $600 million. Four Hit Albums and Tours Rihanna released four albums including Loud, Talk That Talk, Unapologetic, and ANTI within the decade, all of which went to number three and number one on the Billboard charts. She also has won a total of eight Grammys for her work in this decade, and her shows to promote the projects often sold out.

The Silver Screen Takeover Rihanna has taken her talents to the silver screen as she tried her hand at acting, appearing in a few hits (and some misses). She was in Battleship, Ocean’s 8, Home, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, This is the End and more.

The Clara Lionel Foundation The Clara Lionel Foundation honors her grandparents and helps impoverished people meet basic needs and further their education. The foundation also raises money through Rihanna’s very popular Diamond Ball and certain Fenty Beauty products like the Diamond Ballout Killawatt Highlighter.

Fenty Beauty Launch Speaking of beauty products, Fenty Beauty’s iconic foundation launch shook the makeup world to its core. A makeup brand based in inclusion and beauty for all, it started with 40 incredible shades of foundation and forced its competitors to catch up. It created a new standard. Fenty Beauty continues to amaze with models of every skin tone in ads, and incredible formulas that dazzle conumers each and every time.

Humanitarian of the Year The iconic ponytail pull gif was taken when Rihanna was named Harvard’s Humanitarian of the Year in February 2017. Among many other things, she’s been recognized for the amazing philanthropy work she’s been doing over the years.

She Hosted the 2018 Met Gala Having eliminated the competition at every turn at the epic event, the only thing left to do was run the whole Met Gala! Rihanna was one of the hosts the 2018 Met Gala, which presented the theme “Heavenly Bodies.” As the leader of all things fashion, of course she showed out in an iconic denim Pope outfit absolutely dripping with crystals.

Savage x Fenty Absolutely demolishing the competition yet again, Rihanna took over the lingerie industry. Savage x Fenty is a lingerie brand created for women to wear no matter the size, no matter the style. Whether it’s fun, basic or seductive, Savage x Fenty has every option under the sun. If that wasn’t enough, the most recent Savage x Fenty fashion show took place during NYFW for everyone to stream on Amazon Prime Video in the comfort of their own homes.

FENTY LVMH and Rihanna created a new fashion house called FENTY. The brand creates strong silhouettes, eye catching heels, and instantly trending eyewear. Rihanna is also the first Black woman to run a fashion house under the LVMH conglomerate. FENTY releases new designs every month so check out fenty.com to stay updated.

Her Own Book Rihanna’s new book features over 1000 images over 504 pages of the star. This autobiography in pictorial form features her iconic fashion over the years as well and pictures never before released to the public.