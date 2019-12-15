Amazon Paid $25 Million For Rihanna Documentary

Like most superstars, Rihanna rarely gives an up close and personal look into her life. Though she is active on Instagram, outside of posts about her brands Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty, there’s limits to what she’ll let us see. So when the Peter Berg- directed documentary about the Bajan beauty was up for grabs, Amazon jumped at the chance to make it theirs and paid a hefty price for it. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Amazon dropped $25 million in order to have rights to the documentary.

The untitled doc, which will be available on Amazon Prime, has 1,200 hours of footage showing Rihanna behind the scenes when she with her family and working. Berg began filming Rih back in 2017.

“That was a fun change of pace,” Berg said about the doc back in 2017. “‘After Lone Survivor’ and ‘Deepwater’ and ‘Patriots Day,’ where all these men run around with guns, to go travel with Rihanna around Europe, and Rihanna is surrounded by girls.”

Amazon has not yet commented and has not given the premiere date.