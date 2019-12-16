Here’s Why Kenya Moore Had Such An Issue With Quad Webb

The producers of Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” are known for selecting interesting combinations of guests to appear on the Andy Cohen-hosted after-show. They’re even known to play on light friction between Bravo personalities, but no one quite expected the exchange that ensued between Quad Webb and Kenya Moore on Sunday night’s episode.

The drama ensued when Webb stepped out of her role as a guest and into more of a co-hosting role as she began to question Moore about her feelings concerning her marriage.

“So Kenya, how does that make you feel when you see that your husband doesn’t have your back? And actually, you guys are one, you’re a unit,” Webb asked.

“Well, I’m going to let Andy ask the questions,” Moore replied.

Cohen chimed in, adding that he was about to ask a similar question, so Kenya uncomfortably answered. However, later in the episode he mentioned that fans were wondering why Moore was being so shady Webb.

“That’s going to take too long for me to answer,” said Kenya.

“You’re very smary, let’s just sum it up real quick. Let’s give the people two words, it doesn’t matter what it is. Give it to them,” replied Quad.

Moore went on to say that Webb “has a little bit of shady history towards me.”

Webb didn’t deny shading the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star in the past. Instead, she noted that Kenya had made comments about her ex-husband, Gregory Lunceford, in the past.

“I thought you were saying something in favor of my ex-husband once before,” said the “Married to Medicine” star.

“Oh, I love him. Is that a bad thing?” the former pageant queen asked.

Moore continued to remain tight-lipped about what was said but she did reveal that comments were made during an episode of WWHL where Quad appeared alongside RHOA alum Sherée Whitfield.

Kenya claimed that Quad allegedly made a shady comment on WWHL while on the show alongside Sheree Whitfield.

“If you remember so much, then go ahead and refresh our memory. Well, you’re still holding onto it many years later. I don’t recall. [I’ve] always liked you. So tell me exactly what was said. I’d love to get into it live–the viewers are asking,” Webb pressed.

“We’ve answered!” Kenya replied evading the question.

Though Moore never explains what was said to offend her, producers did a little digging and found receipts. According to Cohen Whitfield made a nasty comment about her mother not answering the door during an episode of RHOA and Webb proceeded to cosign the comment with laughter. Webb eventually apologized.

“Well, she’s telling me she was offended by it. I receive it and I receive that it probably wasn’t a good place for me to say,” said Webb. “I’m not going to tell you how you should have felt, but I can apologize for it.”

Moore’s strained relationship with her mother has always been a touchy subject, and rightfully so. A matter so delicate should never be made light of or used as shady ammunition. It’s great to see that the two have made amends.