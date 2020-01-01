Beauty of 5: Celebrity Stylist Ursula Stephen’s Hair Trend Predictions For 2020

Need some hairspiration for the new year? We’ve got you covered. We interviewed celebrity stylist and Unilever global haircare brand ambassador Ursula Stephen to help you out. She’s the genius behind some of Zendaya, Taraji P. Henson, and Rihanna’s most iconic hairstyles and owner of Ursula Stephen The Salon in Brooklyn. She shared her predictions for what she expects to be some big trends in hair for 2020, and she even gave us a few tips on what products we should use to recreate what will soon be our new favorite styles. Considering her work has been featured in Vogue, ELLE, and Harper’s Bazaar, I know I for one will be trying out these styles and products sooner rather than later. Keep reading to get a jump on the new year’s hottest hair trends.

Extra Full Volume and High Ponies Are a Must

“The early 2000s was all about straight hair and waves, well this new decade is all about BIG hair and volume,” she said. “With women finally embracing their natural curls, the bigger the curls, the better! To give your hair that extra oomph, I recommend using a lightweight formula with collagen such as the Dove Style + Care Volume & Fullness Mousse.”