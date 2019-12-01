Joycelyn Savage Will Tell Her Story On YouTube Since Patreon Account Was Deleted

Joycelyn Savage had just begun telling her story about the abuse she suffered at the hands of R. Kelly via Patreon last month. Due to not being able to verify her identity, her account was disabled. Her sister, Jailyn, and another one of Kelly’s victims Lisa Van Allen, came forward saying that they believed that an imposter was behind the account that was trying to profit off of Savage’s pain. Savage has been silent since her account was taken down but she isn’t done trying to tell her story.

In her bio on Instagram, the 24-year-old said she is taking her story to YouTube. YouTube may be a better platform for Savage, since no verification is needed and she can record her own videos as she recalls her experience as one of the disgraced crooner’s girlfriends.

On Patreon, subscribers had to pay a membership fee in order to read narratives that were allegedly written by Savage. She spoke about having two abortions in Kelly’s home, being beaten when she didn’t call Kelly “daddy” and being forbidden to be in contact with her family. She said after moving in with Kelly at the age of 19, everything was lovely until Kelly began to show his true colors.

“After these couple of months Robert started giving me commands, and making sure I call him by certain names,” she wrote on Patreon. “Like ‘Master’ or ‘Daddy’ which I didn’t really care for at the time. If I wasn’t getting paid or pursuing my dream I would’ve went home, but all of that didn’t stop just yet. But It started getting worse by day by day, he would raise his voice at me if I didn’t call him by those two names. If Robert called me I would have to reply with ‘Yes, daddy’ or ‘Please daddy’ he was so controlling.”

While Savage has been focused on sharing her truth, Kelly’s other live-in girlfriend, Azriel Clary, has been out of the spotlight.