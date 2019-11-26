Patreon Shuts Down Joycelyn Savage’s Page Because They Couldn’t Confirm Her Identity

Earlier we reported that Joycelyn Savage, known for being one of R. Kelly’s girlfriends, had launched a Patreon where she claimed to detail her life with R. Kelly. For the first time she called herself a victim. And like the victims who spoke out before her she shared some of the abuse she experienced at the hands of Kelly. She even shared that she had gotten pregnant and had been forced to have an abortion procedure at the singer’s house.

In another post, she claimed that she accidentally called Kelly “babe” instead of “Daddy” or “Master” and was beaten as punishment.

But it wasn’t long before people started questioning whether this was Joycelyn or not. Other R. Kelly victims, including Lisa Van Allen, don’t believe this was Jocelyn. Later, her sister Jailyn claimed that she believed someone was masquerading as her sister in order to make money from her situation.

Eventually, according to TMZ, Patreon reached out to try and confirm Savage’s identity. The owner of the account would have two days to confirm Joycelyn was the woman behind the words with a government-issued ID.

The account had earned 1,800 subscribers. In order to read the content from the site, they would have had to pay $3-$25. Patreon stated that if they couldn’t determine her identity, the money spent by subscribers would be returned.

This afternoon, Patreon couldn’t verify her identity and decided to shut the page down. A spokesperson for Patreon told TMZ, “After multiple unsuccessful attempts to verify the identity of the account holder, we closed the Patreon page allegedly associated with Joycelyn Savage due to potential impersonation. All patrons who signed up for the membership page were refunded and the creator did not receive any funds.”