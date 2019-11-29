It Was Between “Blaze” And “Banks” For Baby Names For Kandi Burruss’s Newborn Daughter

Kandi Burruss and husband Tucker recently welcomed their daughter, Blaze Tucker, born via surrogate, on November 22. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star announced the arrival of her baby girl, and the child’s unique name of Blaze, over the weekend.

“Our little angel is doing well! She was born yesterday 11-22-19 at 6:54pm. 8lbs & 1oz! Her name is Blaze Tucker,” she said. “Thank you to everyone for the love & well wishes! She’s gonna Blaze a path to greatness! @blazetucker is our newest heartbeat.”

Though they went with Blaze, Burruss revealed that she was was pretty close to naming the child something equally different: Banks.

In her weekly RHOA recap video, “Speak on It,” which she taped from the hospital, she shared that friends and family voted on it and Blaze came out on top. Plus, another celebrity recently named their child Banks, and Burruss is nobody’s follower.

“We was back and forth between two different names. For the longest, we’ve been saying Banks or Blaze,” she said. “Banks, that was the name we ended up not using for Ace. I thought it was kind of like a boy’s name, but people said it still could have been cute as a girl’s name. We had Banks and we had Blaze. Everybody voted for it, Blaze won by just a couple of votes.”

“I was back and forth on it like, maybe we still should have named her Banks, and just yesterday, Tae TV, on Instagram, she sent me a post that Hilary Duff posted the other day, and Hilary Duff just had a baby girl and named her Banks! So could y’all imagine if she had her baby yesterday and we had our baby today and named her Banks? Everybody would of swore that we took that name from Hillary Duff!” she added. “We were going back and forth on Banks or Blaze for months. I guess it goes to show you how great minds think alike sometimes. It’s not like it’s a lot of babies around named Banks, so I’m just like, that’s kind of funny. Blaze either, but it’s funny that we were both thinking the same name at the same time. Good for us that we had already decided to go with Blaze.”

Burruss is still basking in the joy of being a new mom again, and she took to social media earlier this week to share her gratitude to the woman who carried Blaze, as well as OB/GYN Dr. Jackie Walters of Married to Medicine.

“I’m still in awe of my baby girl @blazetucker! I just wanna say thank you sooooo much to @therealdrjackie & @shadinablunt for helping us bring our beautiful baby girl in the world,” she wrote. “There are no words that can express our gratitude! @shadinablunt is normally a super private person so helping us in this journey has been different for her. Please send love & light to her & @therealdrjackie! They mean a lot to our family.”

“Everybody’s relationship with their surrogate is different but in my case I definitely feel like I gained a new friend,” she added.