Why Self-Advocacy Is Self-Care When it Comes to Your Health – Listen To Black Women

Lore’l and Jessie Woo are back with Dr. Nicole Sparks and Dr. Jarrett Manning for Part 2 of our Listen to Black Women health talk, diving even deeper into what it really means to advocate for yourself, find the right doctor, and trust your care team. In this episode the ladies unpack hot topics like, how to fire your doctor (yes, you can) to why veneers and “garage dentistry” are not the move, and the choices that impact our health and our lives.