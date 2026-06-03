Peabo Bryson, Grammy-Winning R&B Singer, Passes Away At 75

Source: Monica Morgan / Getty

We are sad to report that legendary R&B balladeer Peabo Bryson has passed away at the age of 75.

His family confirmed his passing in a statement to Variety:

With broken hearts and profound sadness, the family of two-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and balladeer, Peabo Bryson, announces his passing. He transitioned peacefully at 5:00 p.m. ET on the evening of Tuesday, June 2, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family and those closest to him. For more than five decades, Peabo’s extraordinary voice served as the soundtrack to some of life’s most cherished moments. His music carried generations through joyful celebrations, great love stories and enduring moments of comfort and inspiration, creating a legacy that will forever live in the hearts of those who loved him and the countless lives he touched through song. In this deeply difficult moment, the family asks for privacy as they mourn the loss of a beloved husband, father, family member, friend and artist whose impact extended far beyond the stage. We are tremendously moved by the outpouring of love, prayers and support from fans, friends, and colleagues around the world. While our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing how deeply Peabo was loved and how many lives were touched by his voice and his generous spirit. His legacy and music will live on for generations to come.

The news of Bryson’s passing comes days after the singer’s rep confirmed that he was receiving medical care in a Georgia hospital following a stroke.

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