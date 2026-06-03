Wimbledon Alum Danielle Mills Walden Talks Imposter Syndrome
From Wimbledon To Winning Within — Danielle Mills Walden Reveals The 5 Hard Truths Black Women Must Face To Truly Own Their Power [Exclusive]
What does it really take for a Black woman to walk into rooms she was never expected to enter, and not just survive, but thrive? For Danielle Mills Walden, the answer wasn’t polished or pretty. It was layered. It was earned. And it was rooted in years of showing up anyway.
Before she became an author and mindset coach, Walden was a professional tennis player, competing on some of the world’s biggest stages: the US Open, Wimbledon, and the Australian Open. Her life was built on discipline, performance, and proving herself in spaces where she was often overlooked.
But behind the wins was something many high-achieving women know all too well: the pressure, the doubt, the imposter syndrome, and the quiet question of who you are when the titles fall away.
Now, through her book Scratching the Surface, Walden is doing what more women are learning in real time: to tell the truth about what it takes to rebuild, redefine, and choose yourself.
Walden has learned through personal experience that growth starts with honesty. And sometimes, that honesty is uncomfortable.
MadameNoire exclusively spoke with Danielle Mills Walden about her new memoir, Scratching the Surface, her journey behind redefining what it truly means to win, and the five hard truths women must confront before real personal growth can begin.
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MadameNoire: For those just getting familiar with your journey, how did your path from professional tennis to mindset coaching begin?
Danielle Mills Walden: I’ve always been rooted in discipline and performance. I started playing tennis young, and by age 10, I was ranked No. 1. I went on to train at IMG Academy under Nick Bollettieri, the same coach who worked with Venus and Serena, so I grew up in an environment where winning was the expectation.
Tennis became my identity. I competed globally: The US Open, Wimbledon, Australian Open. Everything I knew about myself was tied to being elite.
But when injuries forced me to step away, everything changed. I had to figure out who I was beyond the sport. I had to unlearn perfectionism and unlearn pushing through pain without acknowledging it, both physically and emotionally. And that’s what led me into mindset work. I started doing the internal work first, and that evolved into coaching, speaking, and writing.
My journey is really about shifting from performance to purpose and helping others do the same.
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What is the key message you want women to take away from Scratching the Surface?
I want women to understand that anything they put their mind to is possible. That’s not just something I say, it’s something I had to live.
Throughout my career, I dealt with a lot of doubt. People didn’t always see me as someone who was going to succeed. I was often the underdog, the one people overlooked. And if I’m being honest, that lit something in me. It made me want to work harder, to prove, not just to them, but to myself, what I was capable of.
So, when I speak to women, especially Black women, I want them to know there will be moments when people don’t invite you in. Moments when they don’t see your value. And in those moments, you have a choice. You can wait… or you can build your own table.
You can knock down your own doors, and you can be the person people can’t ignore because you’re consistent, you’re prepared, and you’re relentless. That’s the mindset I had to adopt, and it’s the same mindset I encourage other women to step into.
Most high-achieving women struggle with imposter syndrome. Did you ever question whether you truly belonged in the rooms you were in?
Absolutely. I’ve felt that more times than I can count.
Imagine being in another country, at a tournament, and you’re the only person of color. Sometimes, the only one speaking English. You’re trying to find practice partners, and people are looking at you like you don’t belong there. You’re by yourself, and you start to question, ‘…am I good enough? Do I deserve to be here?’
Those thoughts are real.
But one thing I’ve learned and I still carry this with me, is that you have to believe in yourself before the world catches up. People say “fake it until you make it,” and I know that phrase gets thrown around a lot, but there’s truth in it. You have to carry yourself with a level of confidence, even when you’re still growing into it. You’re already in the room. That means something.
Most people who are criticizing you aren’t even willing to step into the arena. You did. So hold your head high. Make eye contact. Be prepared. Show up early. And even if you feel unsure inside, don’t let that stop you from moving forward.
And honestly? If people are judging you… let them. You still have work to do.
What are five hard truths that women, especially women of color, must face before real personal growth can begin?
- The first truth is that you may not know everything, and that’s okay. Growth requires you to be open to learning.
- The second is that not everyone is going to like you. Especially when you’re good at what you do. And that’s something you have to make peace with.
- The third is understanding that not everyone wants to see you succeed. That’s real. But instead of letting that discourage you, let it push you to bring others along with you. I believe in creating space, not competing for it.
- The fourth hard truth is that the work you do on yourself matters. When you invest in yourself, your healing, your growth, and your mindset, it pays you back in ways you can’t even imagine. You can’t pour from an empty cup, and too many women are trying to do just that.
- And the fifth is belief. Real belief in yourself. So many women hold themselves back because they feel like they need to be fully ready before they go after something. Meanwhile, men will step into opportunities believing they’ll figure it out along the way. Women have to start trusting that same instinct within themselves. You don’t need to have everything figured out. You just need to believe that you will.
What advice would you give to women who feel like late bloomers and/or those who are just now stepping into their power?
I love late bloomers. That’s my community. Because let’s be honest, who really wants to peak early?
There’s something powerful about coming into yourself over time. About learning, evolving, and stepping into your purpose when you’re truly ready for it.
I consider myself a late bloomer, and I embrace that fully.
So, if you feel like you’re just getting started, I want you to know this is your moment. Everything you’ve experienced up until now has prepared you for what’s next. Your voice matters. Your gifts matter.
Don’t shrink. Don’t second guess it.
Step into it with confidence, with grace, and with your head held high.
This is your time.
Follow Danielle Mills Walden on all social platforms at @daniellemwalden.
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