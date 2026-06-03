North Carolina Officer Karson Hyder Fired And Criminally Charged For Brutal Beating Of Black Woman Caught On Home Security Camera

Source: Screenshot courtesy of X @therobbieharvey

Make them pay for their crimes!

A North Carolina police officer who was caught on a viral doorbell-camera video repeatedly punching a Black woman named Cherrie Moore during an arrest has now been criminally charged, according to PEOPLE. Authorities report that former Shelby police officer Karson Hyder, 22, surrendered to the Cleveland County Detention Center on June 1 after being charged with one count of assault inflicting serious injury. He was subsequently released on a $10,000 secured bond.

The incident occurred on May 29 in Shelby, about 45 miles west of Charlotte, while officers were conducting a criminal investigation. Video captured by a home security camera appears to show Hyder taking 34-year-old Cherrie Moore to the ground and repeatedly striking her in the head and upper body as she cried out and questioned why she was being arrested. At one point, another officer can be heard intervening and telling Hyder to stop while attempting to take control of the situation.

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