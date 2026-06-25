Listen to Black Women is proud to announce a brand new podcast for long time fans! From relationship boundaries to body hair to that time of the month, host Lore’l welcomes Jessie Woo, Monyetta Shaw-Carter and Mimi Faust to dig deep in this dynamic no-holds-barred discussion. The ladies navigate each topic with unfiltered realness, sharing experiences, advice and laughter.

This segment of the episode has the ladies diving into the conversation of relationship self-care and how important it is not to lose one’s sense of individuality amongst the partnership.

Sponsored by European Wax Center.