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Destiny’s Child Could Release New Music Soon

Did Mathew Knowles Just Spill The Tea On Destiny’s Child Possibly Releasing New Music Soon?

According to Beyoncé’s father and the group’s former manager, Mathew Knowles, new remixes may be on the way.

Published on July 26, 2026
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Is new music coming from Destiny’s Child? According to Mathew Knowles, some songs may be.

Beyoncé’s father and the group’s former manager, Mathew Knowles, has Destiny’s Child fans buzzing after recently dishing about upcoming remixes. He shared the news during a July 22 conversation with SiriusXM’s Page Six Radio.

“What we’re doing now is we’re about to market a bunch of new remixes. Some you’ve never heard before from Destiny’s Child,” he said.

And fans may not have to wait too long.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘We Were Delusional!’ — For 25 Years, Fans Swore Destiny’s Child Was High In This Interview — Michelle Williams Says The Real Story Is Much Wilder

New Destiny’s Child Music Remixes May Be Coming Soon

Mathew revealed that fans can expect the remixes “in the next 30 days.”

“They’re with the girls,” he said, seemingly referring to the new tracks featuring Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

“Now, we have some guest rappers on it, but the girls are on it,” Mathew continued. “There’s some that are dance mixes and then there’s some that are just regular urban mixes. So, there’s a combination.”

He also said there is plenty of unreleased Destiny’s Child music still in the vault.

“We have so much music that hadn’t been put out yet on Destiny’s Child.”

Mathew then revealed that Missy Elliott appears on one of the remixes.

“She’s on one of them. I’ll stop,” he said.

Music Or Not Destiny’s Child Does Not Play About Destiny’s Child

Destiny’s Child released its last studio album, Destiny Fulfilled, in 2004.

2000 VH1 Vogue Fashion Awards - Arrivals
Source: Ron Galella / Getty

Two years earlier, the group released This Is the Remix, featuring collaborations with Missy Elliott, Wyclef Jean, Timbaland, and Da Brat.

Since launching their solo careers, Beyoncé, Kelly and Michelle have continued to reunite when fans least expect it. Kelly and Michelle famously joined Beyoncé during her historic 2018 Coachella performance. More recently, the trio reunited onstage during the final stop of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour in Las Vegas.

Their bond extends beyond surprise performances. They continue showing up for each other’s Broadway runs, films, concerts and solo milestones. They celebrate album anniversaries, publicly cheer each other on and keep reminding fans that the sisterhood remains intact. New music or not, Destiny’s Child does not play about Destiny’s Child.

Could these remixes eventually lead to the Destiny’s Child reunion tour fans have wanted for years? It is too early to say.

Beyoncé, Kelly, and Michelle have not made an official announcement about new music or a reunion. But after this Sirius XM interview, fans are definitely watching.

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RELATED CONTENT: Could All FIVE Destiny’s Child Members Reunite? Kelly Rowland Weighs In On DC5 Speculation

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2018 Coachella Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour Da Brat Destiny’s Child Las Vegas Missy Elliott music
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