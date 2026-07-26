Did Mathew Knowles Just Spill The Tea On Destiny’s Child Possibly Releasing New Music Soon?

Source: Patrick Durand / Getty Is new music coming from Destiny’s Child? According to Mathew Knowles, some songs may be. Beyoncé’s father and the group’s former manager, Mathew Knowles, has Destiny’s Child fans buzzing after recently dishing about upcoming remixes. He shared the news during a July 22 conversation with SiriusXM’s Page Six Radio. “What we’re doing now is we’re about to market a bunch of new remixes. Some you’ve never heard before from Destiny’s Child,” he said. And fans may not have to wait too long. RELATED CONTENT: ‘We Were Delusional!’ — For 25 Years, Fans Swore Destiny’s Child Was High In This Interview — Michelle Williams Says The Real Story Is Much Wilder

New Destiny’s Child Music Remixes May Be Coming Soon Mathew revealed that fans can expect the remixes “in the next 30 days.” “They’re with the girls,” he said, seemingly referring to the new tracks featuring Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. “Now, we have some guest rappers on it, but the girls are on it,” Mathew continued. “There’s some that are dance mixes and then there’s some that are just regular urban mixes. So, there’s a combination.” He also said there is plenty of unreleased Destiny’s Child music still in the vault. “We have so much music that hadn’t been put out yet on Destiny’s Child.” Mathew then revealed that Missy Elliott appears on one of the remixes. “She’s on one of them. I’ll stop,” he said.