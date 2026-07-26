Subscribe
Close
Health & Wellness

R&B Singer Nivea Opens Up About Leukemia Diagnosis

I’m A Motherf–king Survivor!’ — Nivea Opens Up About Leukemia Diagnosis, Finding Strength In Her Music And Motherhood

Nivea revealed the diagnosis during her episode of the popular social media music series 'Cadillac Chronicles'.

Published on July 26, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

"The Encore" Watch Party
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

R&B singer Nivea is sharing some shocking news about her health. The “Laundromat” singer recently revealed that she was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia earlier this year and is taking things “day by day” to get better.

During an episode of the popular music series Cadillac Chronicles, Nivea revealed that her diagnosis has made her even more grateful for the little things and that her treatments have been effective.

“Well, first of all, I was diagnosed with leukemia earlier this year, and I’m so grateful to God,”she said. “I’ve been going through treatment, and everything is going great so far. And I expect it to continue. Amen, amen, amen.”

RELATED CONTENT: EXCLUSIVE: The ‘Queens Court’ Ladies Get Candid About Finding Love — And Themselves

According to PEOPLE, the “Laundromat” singer’s specific form of the cancer is Chronic Myeloid Leukemia. It is a rare, non-hereditary type of the disease, but it still poses a threat to the body’s bone marrow.

“I was diagnosed with CML in early 2026,” Nivea told the outlet. “As incredibly surprised as I was to have the diagnosis confirmed after [two] (because the [first] one wasn’t successful), bone marrow biopsy procedures, I was profoundly thankful that it wasn’t Blast [blastoma]. Which would have meant chemotherapy as part of the treatment.

“Also learning CML isn’t hereditary nor something ‘I did’ to cause it, was a relief yet still a bit puzzling.. Life for me has changed in various ways but treatment thus far is working. Taking it day by day with a positive mindset [and] a heart full of gratitude! I’m blessed with the ability to still do what I love—music, continue to mother my children, and learn new skills that fuel me! I am and have been very blessed in this life and won’t ever take it for granted.”

Nivea, who most recently took on opening act duties for the Millennium Tour, has been open about her life both in and outside of the spotlight in recent years. During a sit-down with Kandi Burruss in 2021, the “Don’t Mess With My Man” singer revealed shocking truths about the reality few people knew she was living when she disappeared from the spotlight, including struggles with substance abuse and depression.

Related Stories

“I got real, real, real, real, real low. I’ll never get that low again, thank you Lord. I got so low because I was depleted. I had nothing for me,” Nivea explained. “I couldn’t inspire. I couldn’t be optimistic anymore, I couldn’t pump myself back up. I had nothing left.”

Through it all, Nivea remained optimistic that she would come out on the other side and her willingness to share how she climbed out of darkness was, in part, so that others knew it was possible for them too.

“I feel like your testimony or your story—I know it’s cliché, but it really does help somebody else,” she said. “And I’m a motherfucking survivor. Some people would have never survived some of the shit I did. I’m so proud of myself.” 

Happy to see the ATL princess still thriving despite life’s unexpected roadblocks. Sending lots of well wishes and healing energy her way!

RELATED CONTENT: Nivea Said Labels Encouraged Black Artists To Appear Single & Childless To Be More Marketable

Related Tags

ATL atlanta Cadillac Chronicles God leukemia Nivea queens court
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

Four women posing on a red carpet at a Bumble event, wearing stylish outfits including a leopard print suit, a black sequin dress, a plaid blazer, and a feathered black dress.

Red Carpet Rundown: WNBA All-Star Weekend Kicks Off With Orange Carpet Glam, Sheer Dresses, & Statement Suits

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Three images of women in stylish outfits: a woman in a leopard print dress, a woman in a gray dress, and a woman in a white suit.

You're Making Her High: Cardi B Says Her Mom Is 'Insufferable' After Viral Toni Braxton Comparisons--She So Gassed Up'

Bossip
President Trump Delivers Remarks During The Treasury Department's Trump Accounts Summit At Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium

MAGA Maliciousness: Donald Trump Makes Rancidly Racist Nicki Minaj 'Twerk' Joke At White House Correspondent's Dinner

Bossip
NBA London Game 2026 - Red Carpet

Angel Reese Becomes A Real-Life Barbie

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Trending
J Alphonse Talks P-Valley and New Music
11:43
Entertainment  |  Craig Stewart

J Alphonse Talks P-Valley and New Music

Comments
30 Items
Sports  |  Shannon Dawson

Bucket Baddies With Big Energy — The 30 Hottest NBA Players In The Game Right Now

Comments
Diverse group of people in a discussion circle, sharing experiences and connecting.
3 Items
Culture  |  Shannon Dawson

America Just Crowned Its Most Hated Names — Is Yours On The List?

Comments
A person wearing a white veil and holding a document, surrounded by others in what appears to be a formal setting.
Crime  |  Shannon Dawson

The Caucasity! White Woman Allegedly Denied Stealing A Black Bride’s Wallet—Until She Heard ‘Check The Cameras’

Comments
31 Items
Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

A Whole Gallery Of Fine — The 30 Sexiest Black Men Who Dominated 2025

Comments

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close