I’m A Motherf–king Survivor!’ — Nivea Opens Up About Leukemia Diagnosis, Finding Strength In Her Music And Motherhood

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

R&B singer Nivea is sharing some shocking news about her health. The “Laundromat” singer recently revealed that she was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia earlier this year and is taking things “day by day” to get better.

During an episode of the popular music series Cadillac Chronicles, Nivea revealed that her diagnosis has made her even more grateful for the little things and that her treatments have been effective.