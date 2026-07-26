Angel Reese Proves ‘You Never Have To Choose’ — From The Bayou, To The Basketball Court, The WNBA Star Drops Her Own Barbie!

Mattel officially made Angel a real-life Barbie , unveiling a doll in her likeness before WNBA All-Star Weekend. The doll oozes Angel, from its No. 5 jersey to its Barbie-pink Reebok basketball kicks.

Angel Reese’s doll is outside the plastic and acting brand new.

Angel Reese Is Living A Barbie Dream

“Having my own Barbie doll is a true dream come true,” Angel said in a statement.

The Atlanta Dream star called the honor bigger than simply seeing herself transformed into one of the world’s most famous dolls. For Angel, it is also about showing girls what remains possible when they believe in themselves.

“It’s such an incredible honor because it’s about showing girls that there are no limits to what they can achieve,” she said to People.

“I’ve never let anyone else define what’s possible for me, and every challenge I’ve faced has only made me stronger.”