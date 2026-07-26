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Angel Reese Works With Mattel To Release Her Own Barbie

Angel Reese Proves ‘You Never Have To Choose’ — From The Bayou, To The Basketball Court, The WNBA Star Drops Her Own Barbie!

The basketball star’s first Barbie comes dressed to hoop, serve looks, and dream big, reflecting both her "love of basketball and fashion."

Published on July 26, 2026
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AT&T WNBA All-Star Game 2026
Source: Geoff Stellfox / Getty

Angel Reese’s doll is outside the plastic and acting brand new.

Mattel officially made Angel a real-life Barbie, unveiling a doll in her likeness before WNBA All-Star Weekend. The doll oozes Angel, from its No. 5 jersey to its Barbie-pink Reebok basketball kicks.

Talk about “Bayou Barbie” coming to life.

RELATED CONTENT: Fine AF Fridays, Vol 36: Bikini Babes Angel Reese, Kandi Burruss, Jackie Aina And More Had The Fellas ‘Bout Ready To Lick The Screen

Angel Reese Is Living A Barbie Dream

“Having my own Barbie doll is a true dream come true,” Angel said in a statement.

The Atlanta Dream star called the honor bigger than simply seeing herself transformed into one of the world’s most famous dolls. For Angel, it is also about showing girls what remains possible when they believe in themselves.

“It’s such an incredible honor because it’s about showing girls that there are no limits to what they can achieve,” she said to People.

“I’ve never let anyone else define what’s possible for me, and every challenge I’ve faced has only made me stronger.”

Angel hopes the doll encourages girls to be themselves, dream bigger and move through the world with confidence.

Barbie also teamed with Reebok for the drop. The brands debuted Barbie-inspired Reebok Angel Reese 1 basketball shoes that match the hot-pink sneakers worn by her doll. (If fans didn’t know already, Angel stays in her bag and a double drop is evidence of that.)

Chicago fans can step directly into Angel’s world during All-Star Weekend. The Angel Reese Dream Closet offers photo moments, a closer look at the products and pieces from the limited-edition collection.

Angel told People that seeing herself as a Barbie felt surreal. However, the care placed into the doll’s smallest details impressed her most.

“What I love most is that it doesn’t just look like me—it truly feels like me,” she said.

“My doll reflects both my love of basketball and fashion because I’ve always believed you never have to choose between being fierce on the court and expressing who you are off of it.”

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Are We Surprised?!’ — Angel Reese Blasts Coach After ‘Protected Species’ Remark Sparks Racial Debate: 19 Reactions

Related Tags

All-Star Weekend Angel Reese Barbie Bayou Barbie Mattel Reebok WNBA WNBA All-Star Weekend wnba players
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