Mompreneurs Poster Image
Mompreneurs

Mompreneurs Featuring Jasmine Gerald | S3e35

Starting a restaurant can be challenging, but starting one during COVID and without any advice or knowledge from other restaurant owners is terrifying! But that is exactly what Jasmine Gerald did! She shares with Nancy how she went from the beauty industry to deciding to open her own Caribbean restaurant in New York’s Time Square, and the differences she has learned from having businesses in the beauty industry and the food industry. Viewers can tune in to Mompreneurs every Monday on MadameNoire’s Youtube channel @ MadameNoire, and can also listen to the podcast online at Urban1Podcasts.com.

More Videos

More from MadameNoire

Black Women Run The Stage: Jazmine Sullivan, Mary J. Blige & Doechii Headline ONE Musicfest 2025

1hr

Celebrating Black Women & Music

Back To The Roots: Ashley Allison Returns ‘The Root’ To Black Ownership

2hr

To Be Or Not To Be: JuJu Watkins & Jayden Daniels Reignite Dating Rumors After Viral Handshake

18hr

Ruth & Boaz Atlanta Special Screening

DeVon Franklin On ‘Ruth & Boaz,’ Love Lessons, And Building A Legacy With Tyler Perry

20hr

Tina Turner Interviewed At MTV
4 Items

Tina Turner’s Family Story: Love, Loss And Life Beyond The Spotlight

20hr

Cardi B x Imaginary Playerz video

Cardi Said It Best: We’re Single ‘Til The Rapture— Why Aunties Like Me Are Choosing Peace Over Struggle Love [Op-Ed]

21hr

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close