Mompreneurs Featuring Jasmine Gerald | S3e35

Starting a restaurant can be challenging, but starting one during COVID and without any advice or knowledge from other restaurant owners is terrifying! But that is exactly what Jasmine Gerald did! She shares with Nancy how she went from the beauty industry to deciding to open her own Caribbean restaurant in New York’s Time Square, and the differences she has learned from having businesses in the beauty industry and the food industry. Viewers can tune in to Mompreneurs every Monday on MadameNoire’s Youtube channel @ MadameNoire, and can also listen to the podcast online at Urban1Podcasts.com.