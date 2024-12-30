Mompreneurs Poster Image
Mompreneurs

Mompreneurs Featuring Ashunta Sheriff Kendricks | S3e33

This Mompreneur has been on the grind since the beginning! From working with Alicia Keys to Taraji P. Henson on Empire, 2x Emmy nominated makeup and beauty artist, Ashunta Sheriff Kendricks, chats with Nancy about how she started her makeup journey and is now running her own makeup line after working with many well known brands and celebrities! Viewers can tune in to Mompreneurs every Monday on MadameNoire’s Youtube channel @ MadameNoire, and can also listen to the podcast online at Urban1Podcasts.com.

