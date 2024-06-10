Mompreneurs Poster Image
Mompreneurs

Mompreneurs Featuring Dr. Kimberly Harris| S3e5

Mother of Emmy Award winning actress Mychal-Michelle Harris, Dr. Kimberly Harris gives Nancy the low down the transition from going viral to being a full-time stage mom, and planting roots in Hollywood. These two mothers of actors; talk the real deal on what it’s like to have kids in the limelight; and teaching to own their legacy with entrepreneurship. Viewers can tune in to Mompreneurs every Monday on MadameNoire’s Youtube channel @ MadameNoire, and can also listen to the podcast online at Urban1Podcasts.com.

