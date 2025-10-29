Listen To Black Women: Election Special w/Stacey Abrams & LaTosha Brown

“When Black women move, the world shifts.” Stacey Abrams and LaTosha Brown join Lore’l and Jessie Woo for a real, unfiltered conversation about power, politics, and protecting our peace in 2025. From voter suppression to community care, this is your blueprint for how to stay grounded and get active. This Listen To Black Women: Election Special, is the no-holds-barred conversation on democracy, fear, and the future of Black women in America we need.

They break down the rise of authoritarian politics, the attack on DEI, and how misinformation keeps us divided—then share the 10 steps to freedom and power every woman needs to know before heading to the polls.

From self-care to civic action, this episode is a must-watch reminder that when Black women lead, we move the culture and the country forward.

Key Moments

0:00 – Why This Election Special Matters

1:35 – Stacey Abrams on Authoritarianism & Fear

5:42 – LaTosha Brown: How Chaos Keeps Us Divided

10:21 – The 10 Steps to Freedom & Power

16:45 – How to Fortify Yourself and Your Community

24:30 – Why Black Women Are Targeted — and Still Rising

30:10 – The Real Fight: Organizing, Voting & Believing Again

36:00 – Protecting Black Voices in Media

44:12 – How We Fund Our Own Freedom

52:15 – What It Means to Lead with Courage

58:00 – Self-Care for the Revolution

1:03:00 – The Future of Black Women in Politics

Don’t miss this powerful prelude to Season 6 of Listen To Black Women, premiering mid-November.