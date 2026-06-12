What Is The Boob-Maxxing Trend?

Source: Deagreez / Getty The boob-maxxing trend has been gaining traction worldwide, driven by a growing fixation on enhancing breast size, boosting cleavage, or creating the appearance of a fuller bust. While some people turn to simple styling tricks, others are going to much greater lengths in pursuit of a larger chest. In 2023, YouTuber Melody Jacobs tested the viral BOOMBA inserts, adhesive cups designed to lift the breasts and enhance cleavage for a fuller appearance. After trying the product, Jacobs said it gave her an “instant breast lift” without the need for expensive plastic surgery. RELATED CONTENT: Tales From TikTok: Sister Shares Her Truth Regarding Bigger Breasts, ‘1 Out Of 10, Do Not Recommend’ On the more extreme end of the trend, plastic surgeon Dr. Anthony Youn shared a video in 2025 featuring a woman undergoing a non-invasive breast enlargement treatment using EveBra. The device relies on suction cups to stimulate tissue expansion and increase breast size.

However, users must wear it for up to 12 hours a day for at least three months, and even then, results typically amount to about one cup size. According to Youn, missing just a single day can have a noticeable impact on progress, saying, “you definitely lose a good amount of your results.” The boob-maxxing trend may be doing more harm than good. Here’s why. Less dramatic versions of boob-maxxing have also spread online, including exercise routines that claim to enhance the chest area, posture tips meant to improve breast appearance, and supplements or hormone-based products marketed as bust enhancers. Health experts, however, warn that many of these trends may do more harm than good. During an interview with Vice on May 28, Dr. Susanna Unsworth, a Women’s Health Expert for Intimina, cautioned people against using supplements or hormonal products without proper research or medical supervision. She noted that many of the products promoted online are unregulated and lack meaningful clinical evidence to support their claims.