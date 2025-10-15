10 Sexiest Black Victoria’s Secret Angels Over The Years

In the world of fashion and glamour, a few names shine brighter than others. Especially when these names carry the weight of representation on the wings of Victoria’s Secret, these Black angels light up the runway. Check out a gallery of the sexiest Black Victoria’s Secret models / angels inside.

As the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show takes place today (Oct. 15), we celebrate some of the sexiest Black Angels whose presence lit up runways and reshaped beauty standards. From pioneering icons to bold newcomers, these women remind us that beauty is more than skin deep. It is legacy, power, and pride.

Take Tyra Banks, for instance. She broke barriers long ago, becoming the first Black contract model and first Black cover model for Victoria’s Secret. Banks was a part of the original Angel lineup in 1997. She walked for Victoria’s Secret multiple times and even closed the 2024 runway in a show-stopping return, according to reports from Entertainment News. Tyra became a revolution on heels, owning her curves and identity when the industry still doubted the importance of representation.

Then there’s Chanel Iman, whose presence on the catwalk brought elegance and a modern edge to the VS legacy. Her work in fashion and beauty has continued long past her Angel days. Iman’s image still resonates in campaigns and public moments, reminding us that her runway spirit endures.

This year’s show will also feature Precious Lee, making her Victoria’s Secret debut. She’s one of the most powerful voices in the model diversity movement. When she steps into the wings, fans can count on her energy to speak volumes.

We can’t forget about the real Angel, Angel Reese. The WNBA star’s leap from courts to couture is historic. Reese is the first professional athlete to walk the VS runway, signing on as a Victoria’s Secret Angel. Her debut blends athleticism, confidence, and fashion in a moment many have waited years to see.

Another name we’d be remiss to forget is Maria Borges. Her striking looks and signature style made her a standout in past VS shows and fashion spreads. Borges made history as the first Black model to wear her natural hair on the VS runway. Her legacy as one of Angola’s iconic models continues to resonate in every feature she touches.

Over time, these women did more than wear wings. They redefined who could actually wear them. These iconic Black angels showed the world that Black beauty is versatile, dynamic, and fearless. They will always be among the Victoria’s Secret Angels we remember, not just for their looks, but for their legacy.

Scroll through our gallery below to see each of these trailblazing Angels serving looks, breaking barriers, and reminding us that sexy has always been about owning your truth.

Check out a gallery of the sexiest Black Victoria’s Secret Angels below:

1. Tyra Banks Source:Getty The OG! The first Black model named a Victoria’s Secret Angel in 1997. 2. Chanel Iman Source:Getty She worked as a Victoria’s Secret Angel during the 2000s. 3. Selita Ebanks Source:Getty She became an Angel in 2005. 4. 2014 Victoria’s Secret Runway Show – Swarovski Crystal Looks Source:Getty The first Black model to wear her natural hair during a VS show. 5. Cindy Bruna Source:Getty Bruna first walked in the VS show in 2013 and hasn’t missed a show since. 6. Jasmine Tookes Source:Getty She was first named an Angel in 2015. 7. Lais Ribeiro Source:Getty She also became an angel in 2010. 8. Leomie Anderson Source:Getty Anderson was named a Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2019 and recorded as the sixth Black model to receive wings in that role. 9. Precious Lee Source:Getty Precious Lee prepping backstage for her first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show this year. 10. Angel Reese Source:Getty Angel Reese also prepping backstage for her first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show this year.