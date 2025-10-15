Entertainment

10 Sexiest Black Victoria’s Secret Angels Over The Years

Published on October 15, 2025

Source: Patrick McMullan / Getty

In the world of fashion and glamour, a few names shine brighter than others. Especially when these names carry the weight of representation on the wings of Victoria’s Secret, these Black angels light up the runway. Check out a gallery of the sexiest Black Victoria’s Secret models / angels inside.

As the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show takes place today (Oct. 15), we celebrate some of the sexiest Black Angels whose presence lit up runways and reshaped beauty standards. From pioneering icons to bold newcomers, these women remind us that beauty is more than skin deep. It is legacy, power, and pride.

Take Tyra Banks, for instance. She broke barriers long ago, becoming the first Black contract model and first Black cover model for Victoria’s Secret. Banks was a part of the original Angel lineup in 1997. She walked for Victoria’s Secret multiple times and even closed the 2024 runway in a show-stopping return, according to reports from Entertainment NewsTyra became a revolution on heels, owning her curves and identity when the industry still doubted the importance of representation.

Then there’s Chanel Iman, whose presence on the catwalk brought elegance and a modern edge to the VS legacy. Her work in fashion and beauty has continued long past her Angel days. Iman’s image still resonates in campaigns and public moments, reminding us that her runway spirit endures.

This year’s show will also feature Precious Lee, making her Victoria’s Secret debut. She’s one of the most powerful voices in the model diversity movement. When she steps into the wings, fans can count on her energy to speak volumes.

We can’t forget about the real Angel, Angel Reese. The WNBA star’s leap from courts to couture is historic. Reese is the first professional athlete to walk the VS runway, signing on as a Victoria’s Secret Angel. Her debut blends athleticism, confidence, and fashion in a moment many have waited years to see.

Another name we’d be remiss to forget is Maria Borges. Her striking looks and signature style made her a standout in past VS shows and fashion spreads. Borges made history as the first Black model to wear her natural hair on the VS runway. Her legacy as one of Angola’s iconic models continues to resonate in every feature she touches.

Over time, these women did more than wear wings. They redefined who could actually wear them. These iconic Black angels showed the world that Black beauty is versatile, dynamic, and fearless. They will always be among the Victoria’s Secret Angels we remember, not just for their looks, but for their legacy.

Scroll through our gallery below to see each of these trailblazing Angels serving looks, breaking barriers, and reminding us that sexy has always been about owning your truth.

Check out a gallery of the sexiest Black Victoria’s Secret Angels below:

1. Tyra Banks

Annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2000 - Runway - Cannes International Film Festival Source:Getty

The OG! The first Black model named a Victoria’s Secret Angel in 1997.

2. Chanel Iman

2009 Victoria�s Secret Fashion Show � Runway Source:Getty

She worked as a Victoria’s Secret Angel during the 2000s.

3. Selita Ebanks

Patrick McMullan Archives Source:Getty

She became an Angel in 2005. 

4. 2014 Victoria’s Secret Runway Show – Swarovski Crystal Looks

2014 Victoria's Secret Runway Show - Swarovski Crystal Looks Source:Getty

The first Black model to wear her natural hair during a VS show. 

5. Cindy Bruna

2014 Victoria's Secret Runway Show - Swarovski Crystal Looks Source:Getty

Bruna first walked in the VS show in 2013 and hasn’t missed a show since.

6. Jasmine Tookes

TOPSHOT-FASHION-VICTORIA'S SECRET-SHOW Source:Getty

She was first named an Angel in 2015. 

7. Lais Ribeiro

Patrick McMullan Archives Source:Getty

She also became an angel in 2010.

8. Leomie Anderson

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Runway, Shanghai, China - 20 Nov 2017 Source:Getty

Anderson was named a Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2019 and recorded as the sixth Black model to receive wings in that role. 

9. Precious Lee

The 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - Backstage Source:Getty

Precious Lee prepping backstage for her first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show this year.  

10. Angel Reese

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Source:Getty

Angel Reese also prepping backstage for her first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show this year.  

